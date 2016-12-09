- Banners are displayed to celebrate President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of a hotel in Busan, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. For many South Korean business owners, Park's impeachment Friday was a moment to celebrate – with a sale. The banners read "All hotel rooms are free" and "Park Geun-hye to step down." (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP)
S. Korean impeachment sales: Goodbye Park, hello free room
Associated Press
A hotel in the harbor city of Busan put a banner outside that all of its rooms were free today to mark Park's suspension as president, pending a court ruling on whether to remove her from office. Mom-and-pop restaurants, a hotel near a famous beach, a music shop and a clothing store were among businesses offering discounts.
One South Korean who runs a restaurant selling $2 rice rolls known as gimbap in western Seoul said she will sell them a quarter cheaper until Saturday to celebrate.
As the influence-peddling scandal involving Park and a longtime confidante unfolded, South Korean consumer sentiment hit its lowest level in seven years in November.