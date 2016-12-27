- In this Dec. 24, 2016 picture a police car stands near the Market Church in Hannover, Germany, as security was tightened on Christmas Eve in many German cities after the Dec.19 Christmas market attack in Berlin. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)
December 27, 2016 10:00 AM
Slain Berlin attack suspect had used train station in Lyon
Associated Press
The Paris prosecutors' office says Tuesday that Anis Amri, who was shot dead Friday outside a deserted train station in a Milan suburb following a four-day manhunt, bought his train ticket for the Italian city at Lyon's Part Dieu train station.
Amri was filmed in the railway station before he traveled to the French Alpine town of Chambery, where he then went into Italy.
Italian police said Amri traveled from Germany through France and into Italy after his truck rampage in Berlin killed 12 people and injured 56 others.