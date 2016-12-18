Syrian activists say evacuation buses burned

BEIRUT – The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

4 p.m.

Activists say militants have burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate wounded and sick people from two villages in northern Syria. The incident could scuttle a wider deal that encompasses the evacuation of thousands of trapped rebel fighters and civilians from the last opposition foothold in east Aleppo.

The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday that the al-Qaida affiliated Fatah al-Sham Front burned buses assigned to evacuate people from the rebel-besieged villages of Foua and Kfarya.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group fighting alongside Syria's government, says the buses were burned during fighting between the al-Qaida-affiliated Fatah al-Sham Front and a rebel group that supported the evacuations.

The Observatory says six buses were burned while Hezbollah's media outlet put the number at five.

------

3 p.m.

The head of Israel's official Holocaust memorial says the world must put an end to the killing in Syria.

Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev's comments Sunday marked a rare venture into contemporary affairs for a body devoted to commemorating the World War II genocide of 6 million Jews. Speaking at an academic conference devoted to the plight of Jewish refugees in the Holocaust, Shalev expressed "deep concern over the appalling images of massacres of human beings" in Syria.

He noted how after World War II world leaders enacted universal principles and instituted organizations aimed at preventing future crimes against humanity. Shalev says "the global community must put a stop to these atrocities and avert further suffering as well as provide humanitarian assistance to the victims seeking safe haven."

------

2 p.m.

Syrian media says buses and ambulances are preparing to enter east Aleppo to resume evacuating rebels and civilians from the opposition's remaining districts in the city.

Pro-government Al-Ikhbariya TV says Sunday that convoys are also preparing to evacuate over 2,000 wounded and sick residents from the northern Syrian villages of Foua and Kfarya , which are besieged by rebels.

In Aleppo, English teacher Wissam Zarqa says families have been assigned bus numbers and are preparing to evacuate after pro-government forces halted operations on Friday.

The government's side said it wanted simultaneous evacuations from Foua and Kfarya. Several thousand civilians evacuated Aleppo Thursday before the process was halted.

------

10 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional access for the United Nations and its partners to besieged parts of Aleppo and throughout Syria to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The council scheduled consultations Sunday morning on the French-drafted resolution followed by an open meeting where members are expected to vote.

The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, calls on Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to immediately redeploy U.N. staff already on the ground to carry out "neutral monitoring" and "direct observation and to report on evacuations."

It stresses that evacuations of civilians "must be voluntary and to destinations of their choice"

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said Friday he would examine the draft but was skeptical that monitors could be deployed quickly.