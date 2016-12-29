Tunisian man held in attack

BERLIN – German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a Tunisian man they think may have been involved in last week’s truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The 40-year-old, who wasn’t identified, was detained in Berlin during a search of his home and business, federal prosecutors said.

The man’s phone number was saved in the cellphone of Anis Amri, a fellow Tunisian believed to have driven a truck into the market Dec. 19. Amri, 24, was killed in a shootout with Italian police in a suburb of Milan early Friday.

Twelve people died and dozens more were injured in the truck attack. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Prosecutors have until this evening to determine whether to seek a formal arrest warrant. That would allow them to keep him in custody pending possible charges.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Amri had a support network in planning and carrying out the attack, and in fleeing Berlin. They’re also trying to piece together the route he took from Berlin to Milan.

Italian police have said Amri traveled through France, and French authorities said Tuesday that he made a stop in the eastern French city of Lyon. Jirko Patist, a spokesman for the Dutch national prosecutor’s office, said Wednesday it was “highly likely” that Amri had been in Nijmegen, in the eastern Netherlands, during his journey from Berlin to Milan.

Patist added that there was no reason to think the suspect was accompanied by anyone while in the Netherlands.

According to Italian police, Amri had a pocket knife and a few hundred euros in cash in a backpack that he was carrying when officers on a routine patrol stopped him to ask for identification in the Milan suburb of Sesto San Giovanni on Friday.

He also carried a .22 pistol that he then used to shoot a police officer, hitting him in the shoulder.

The Italian investigator said the weapon appeared to be the same one used in Germany to kill the Polish driver of the truck that was commandeered for the Christmas market attack, but that final ballistic tests were still being carried out.

The body of the Polish driver, Lukasz Urban, was returned to Poland on Tuesday, said Aldoma Lema, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in the Polish city of Szczecin. His body was found in the truck’s cab.

In Belgium, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the apparent ease with which Amri traveled through Europe after the attack showed that passenger watch lists that are used to flag terror suspects should be extended from airplanes to other modes of public transportation, including buses.