Turkish-backed Syrian rebels clash with Kurds

BEIRUT – Backed by Turkish tanks and reports of airstrikes, Turkey-allied Syrian rebels clashed with Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in a new escalation further complicating the already protracted Syrian conflict.

Turkey’s military didn’t specify what the airstrikes hit, saying only “terror groups” were targeted south of the village of Jarablus, where the clashes later ensued. A Kurdish-affiliated group said their forces were the target and called the attack an “unprecedented and dangerous escalation.” If confirmed, it would be the first Turkish airstrikes against Kurdish allied forces on Syrian soil.

Late Saturday, Turkey’s official news agency reported one Turkish soldier was killed and three wounded by a Kurdish rocket attack in Jarablus. It is the first reported Turkish fatality in Syria.

The escalation highlights concerns that Turkey’s incursion into Syria this week could lead to an all-out war between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, both American allies, and hinder the war against the Islamic State group by diverting resources.

The clashes underscore Ankara’s determination to push back Kurdish forces from along its borders, and curb their ambitions to form a contiguous entity in northern Syria. Kurdish groups have already declared a semi-autonomous administration in Syria and control most of the border area.

Jarablus, and Manbij to the south liberated from IS fighters by Kurdish-led forces this month, are essential to connecting the western and eastern semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria.

Meanwhile, the U.N. special envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, appealed to the opposition to approve plans to deliver aid to rebel-held eastern Aleppo and government-held Aleppo through a government-controlled route north of Aleppo during a 48-hour humanitarian pause.

But violence raged. Suspected government helicopters dropped two barrel bombs on a wake held for children killed a few days earlier, killing at least 15, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist group in the city, and volunteers on the scene put the death toll at 24.