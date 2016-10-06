UN reveals damage to Aleppo

GENEVA – The U.N. on Wednesday released stark satellite images showing the most recent destruction of Syria’s embattled northern city of Aleppo, which has been pounded by Syrian and Russian airstrikes since the collapse of a U.S.-Russia brokered cease-fire two weeks ago.

The release coincided with a stepped-up offensive by Syrian government forces and their allies attacking the city from the south in a bid to penetrate opposition-controlled areas, where the U.N. estimates 275,000 people are trapped.

In Geneva, an official with the U.N.’s satellite imagery program said the new pictures from the rebel-held areas in the eastern half of the city show much destruction, presumably caused by airstrikes. U.N. and advocacy groups say hundreds of civilians have died in the recent violence.

“Since the cease-fire has broken down, you certainly see an awful lot of new damage,” said Lars Bromley, a research adviser at UNOSAT.

The images, from DigitalGlobe and obtained by the U.N. agency through a licensing arrangement with the U.S. State Department, show mostly “formerly blasted and blown-up areas” during Syria’s 51/2-year war “experiencing a great deal of additional damage,” said Bromley.

“To a certain extent you’re looking at rubble being pushed around,” he told reporters.

The images primarily consist of before-and-after pictures from mid- to late September showing the destruction of buildings, including houses, after the short-lived cease-fire broke down. Several images are from northern Aleppo neighborhoods, where government forces have advanced against rebel fighters who are battling back.

Some of the images depict large craters, a “signature” that airstrikes have done the damage. Artillery or mortar fire creates a different pattern of destruction, Bromley said.

Russia, which started an air campaign in support of President Bashar Assad’s government a year ago, says its goal in Syria is to fight militant groups such as Nusra Front, a U.N.-designated terrorist group that recently re-branded itself as Fatah al-Sham Front and claims to have cut ties with al-Qaida.