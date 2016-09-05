Wave of bombings against Syria kills 40

BEIRUT -- A string of explosions around Syria, most of them targeting government checkpoints, killed at least 40 people on Monday as talks failed between the United States and Russia for a cease fire in the war.

The majority of the casualties died in a double attack on the loyalist province of Tartous, according to the official government news agency SANA.

A car bomb blew up on a bridge, and then a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt detonated himself when people gathered to take the wounded to the hospital, killing a total of 30 people, the agency said.

Elsewhere, four people died in an explosion at a checkpoint in the city of Homs, and one person died in a bombing in the countryside surrounding Damascus. Five more died in an attack carried out by an explosives-packed motorcycle in the northeastern city of Hasaka.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Hasaka blast and an additional bombing in the northeastern city of Qamishli that targeted Syrian Kurds and was not reported by the Syrian government.

There was no claim of responsibility for the other explosions, which also wounded more than 50 people.

Bombings are commonplace in Syria and airstrikes kill an equivalent number on a daily basis. But attacks such as the one in Tartous, a coastal province mostly populated by the Alawite sect to which President Bashar Assad belongs, are relatively rare. The province is home to Russia's main naval base in the country.

These attacks came as a reminder there is no end in sight to the cycle of violence, especially in the wake of the failed U.S.-Russia cease-fire talks.

U.S. officials had hoped to reach a deal in time for President Barack Obama's meeting on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in China. The meeting went ahead with no agreement in sight, although the two sides said they would continue to talk.

The agreement was to have focused on the city of Aleppo and ways to deliver humanitarian aid to needy civilians. The effort was complicated on Sunday, however, by fresh gains by government forces that entirely cut off the rebel-controlled portion of the city, leaving an estimated 300,000 civilians without access to the outside world.

