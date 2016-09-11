Wildfires rage on northern Greek island of Thassos

THESSALONIKI, Greece – Nearly 300 firefighters, volunteers and soldiers are striving to contain large forest fires on the northern Greek island of Thassos, which has damaged homes and forced the evacuation of a village.

The fire department says the blazes are believed to have been started by lightning strikes during a heavy storm, and broke out at four different spots across the island late Friday.

Crews on the ground were assisted Sunday by 15 water-dropping planes and helicopters, and dozens of fire trucks. One firefighter was injured during the operation.

The fire department said at least eight houses were damaged in the central, mountain village of Kazaviti, which was evacuated. Two monasteries were also evacuated.

A state of emergency has been declared on the island.