World leaders condemn N. Korea nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said it conducted a “higher level” nuclear test explosion Friday that will allow it to finally build an array of stronger, smaller and lighter nuclear weapons, a move strongly condemned by the U.N. Security Council which promised new measures against Pyongyang.

The North’s fifth atomic test and the second in eight months brought the U.N.’s most powerful body into emergency session, just three days after it strongly condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches.

South Korea’s president said the detonation, which Seoul estimated was the North’s biggest-ever in explosive yield, was an act of “fanatic recklessness” and a sign that leader Kim Jong Un “is spiraling out of control.”

President Barack Obama condemned the test and said the U.S. would never accept the country as a nuclear power.

North Korea’s boast of a technologically game-changing nuclear test defied both tough international sanctions and long-standing diplomatic pressure to curb its nuclear ambitions. It will raise serious worries in many world capitals that North Korea has moved another step closer to its goal of a nuclear-armed missile that could one day strike the U.S. mainland.

The press statement agreed upon by all 15 Security Council members late Friday said diplomats will draft a new resolution in response to its earlier promise to take “further significant measures,” if the North continued to defy the international community.

“This is more than brazen defiance,” U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told reporters at U.N. headquarters. “North Korea is seeking to perfect its nuclear weapons and their delivery vehicles so they can hold the region and the world hostage under threat of nuclear strikes.”

What measures are included in a new resolution will largely depend on China, the North’s major ally and neighbor, which fears any instability on the Korean peninsula.

“All sides should refrain from mutual provocations and any actions that might be a threat to peace and security,” China’s U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi said after the meeting.

In March, the Security Council adopted its toughest sanctions against North Korea in two decades in response to its nuclear test in January and a rocket launch. It took two months of negotiations mainly between the U.S. and China.

South Korea’s main spy agency told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing after the test that it does not think North Korea currently has the ability to develop nuclear weapons that can be mounted on ballistic missiles, but intelligence officials expressed worries that the North’s efforts to do so are progressing more quickly than previously thought, said Kim Byungkee, a lawmaker from the opposition Minjoo Party.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye strongly condemned the test, saying in a statement that it showed the “fanatic recklessness of the Kim Jong Un government as it clings to nuclear development.”

Obama condemned the nuclear test “in the strongest possible terms as a grave threat to regional security.”

“The United States does not, and never will, accept North Korea as a nuclear state,” he said in a statement. “Today’s nuclear test … demonstrates it has no interest in being a responsible member of the international community.”

North Korean leader Kim has overseen a robust increase in the number and kinds of missiles tested this year. Not only has the range of the weapons jumped significantly, but the country is working to perfect new platforms for launching them.

North Korea has fired a total of 33 ballistic missiles since Kim took power in 2011, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said. In comparison, North Korea fired 16 ballistic missiles during the 17-year rule of Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.