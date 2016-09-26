Forever with Fido: NY to allow people to be buried with pets

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York state will now allow people to be buried with the cremated remains of their pet.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Monday.

Cemeteries wouldn't have to offer the option, and religious cemeteries would be specifically forbidden from doing so.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says many New Yorkers consider their pets to be a member of the family, and say the previous regulation banning the burial of cremated pet remains with their human companions was "unnecessary."

The proposal is the latest in a series of measures honoring the bond between human and beast in New York. Last year, state lawmakers passed a law allowing dogs on restaurant patios. They also are considering a ban on cat declawing.