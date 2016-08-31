In this image released by the Zoo Aquarium de Madrid, a newly born giant panda cub lies in a cot where vets examined her, at the Madrid zoo, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016. (Zoo Aquarium de Madrid, via AP)
In this frame grab taken from video provided by Madrid Zoo, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, a giant panda cub has her temperature taken, soon after birth, in Madrid, Spain. (Madrid Zoo via AP)
In this image released by the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium, Hua Zui Ba, a giant panda, holds her newly born baby after giving birth at the Madrid zoo, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016. (Madrid Zoo Aquarium via AP)
August 31, 2016 10:43 AM
It's a girl! Giant panda birth gives Madrid Zoo 1st female
Associated Press
MADRID – There's a new giant panda in Madrid, and it's the first female in the history of the Spanish capital's zoo.
The zoo said Hua Zui Ba gave birth just before dawn Wednesday to a cub weighing 6.35 ounces. The zoo says the cub is "well formed, very active and has excellent vital signs."
It is already suckling, and zoo experts say they are confident of its progress in the crucial first week of life.
The specialists at the Madrid zoo were assisted by experts from China's Chengdu Giant Panda Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding. They knew the birth was approaching when Hua Zui Ba became increasingly lethargic, stopped eating and began to lick her paws.
The Madrid zoo now has four giant pandas.