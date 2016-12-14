Pittsburgh cites itself for ownership of run-down property

PITTSBURGH – The city of Pittsburgh has cited itself for owning run-down properties and a local judge isn't letting the city withdraw some citations, which officials say were mistakenly filed.

The city's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections has ramped up citations against owners of eyesore properties, in hopes landlords will repair them.

PLI Director Maura Kennedy says the eight citations were filed by mistake. District Judge Richard King has allowed the city to withdraw five citations, but says the city must deal with the others because property owners often complain about the condition of city-owned properties when they get cited for not maintaining theirs.

Mayor's spokesman Tim McNulty says the city doesn't have enough money to maintain more than 6,000 derelict properties it owns and won't tear down some because of their architectural significance.