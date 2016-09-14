UK starts phasing in plastic money

LONDON – The times they have a-changed: Britain’s new money is plastic.

The new 5-pound ($6.60) bill introduced Tuesday is strong polymer and can handle a trip through the washing machine without shredding like paper cash.

It’s got the latest anti-counterfeit and security features, and Bank of England officials insist it will be cleaner, safer and stronger than paper money.

But it’s not all new and modern: The portrait on the new fiver depicts wartime leader Winston Churchill, still one of Britain’s most revered statesmen.

About 440 million of the new notes will be phased in, to be followed in the coming years by new 10-pound and 20-pound plastic bills.

Paper 5-pound bills will be usable until May 5.