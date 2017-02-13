Coming due

Contact your legislators For state representatives: 1-800-382-9842 For state senators: 1-800-382-9467 Mailing address: 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Indiana lawmakers head into their seventh week of the session today, about two weeks from the third-reading deadline for bills to be approved or die. Now’s a good time to check on the progress of some bills we are watching with interest:

House Bill 1002: A long-term solution to the state’s infrastructure funding challenge is taking shape. As out-of-state anti-tax groups take aim, the bill passed both the Roads and Transportation and Ways and Means committees. In the latter, it was approved by a mostly party-line vote. It now goes to the full House.

The legislation is expected to raise $1.2 billion a year for the next 20 years by increasing the gas tax by 10 cents per gallon and adding special fuel and motor carrier surcharge taxes and a new annual vehicle fee. It also requires the state to consider tolling on new and existing roads. House Democrats have presented their own plan, which they argue will generate about $900 million a year with no tax increase.

Senate Bill 9: One of several bills filed by Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, targeting the state’s drug addiction crisis, the legislation would supersede federal law barring those convicted of certain drug offenses from receiving food stamps. It’s counterproductive not to assist individuals in recovery. SB 9 is headed for a final vote in the Senate today.

SB 226, which would limit the size of opioid prescriptions for children and first-time adult patients, easily passed out of committee and is awaiting action in the full Senate. Another worthy bill, SB 11, would require health insurers to provide coverage of at least one abuse-deterrent opioid analgesic. It has not received a hearing.

HB 1005: Legislation to make the superintendent of public instruction an appointed position will be heard in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Even though Republicans regained the office in November, they want to ensure they have full control of education policy. With an appointed State Board of Education and state superintendent, however, voters are the big losers if the bill passes.

HB 1578: With a unanimous vote in the House’s Public Health Committee, a bill to increase the tax on cigarettes and raise the minimum age for buying them now rests with the Ways and Means Committee. Don’t like tax increases? Hoosiers pay an estimated $2.93 billion a year in smoking-related health care costs.

SB 534: Another school voucher bill disguised as a “scholarship” will be heard in the Senate Education and Career Development Committee Wednesday. The bill would grant special education funds directly to parents to spend as they see fit. A similar bill, HB 1007, allows students to take individual courses online. It would require school districts to pay twice for the same class – one offered to students at school and again for students who would rather take the class at home. Online education providers are generous campaign donors. One of them, Virginia-based K12 Management, has given almost $100,000 to GOP candidates.

HB 1004: Another school voucher expansion is unconscionably tucked into the popular preschool pilot expansion program. The bill would make children who participate in On My Way Pre-K eligible for vouchers from kindergarten through high school. It was rushed through the House last week, passing on a 61-34 vote. Senate leaders should resist the back-door move and instead support Markle Republican Travis Holdman’s preschool bill, SB 276.

Minor bills that deserve to become law include SB 17, which gives local government greater control over fireworks regulation. It hasn’t been assigned a hearing.

A measure requested by schoolchildren across the state seeks to name the Say’s firefly as the state insect. Lawmakers have had time for countless resolutions honoring high school sports teams, but apparently no time for fireflies.

There’s plenty of time to speak up for the insects, preschoolers and all Hoosiers who would benefit from sound measures addressing infrastructure, health policy and more. Contact your legislators.