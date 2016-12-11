Happy 200 Indiana



History Center photos

Indiana has been through this sort of thing before – when we celebrated the centennial in 1916. This is a parade in Fort Wayne in early June. The view is looking south on Calhoun Street.



1. This is the first capital of Indiana. Where was it located and how long did it serve as the seat of Indiana government?



2. The Erie Canal, famous in song and story, was a major transportation route for early settlers in Indiana and passed through Fort Wayne on its way to Logansport, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Vincennes and Evansville. The canal became fully operational by 1853, but was difficult to maintain and eventually gave way to the railroad. Where does the route famously pass through downtown Fort Wayne?



3. This company began in an Iowa hardware store more than a century ago. The owner was searching for a way to improve the method of dispensing gasoline. In 1898, he invented the Dome Oil Pump to do the job. The popularity of his invention led him to create his company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1901. In 1918 the company was purchased and relocated to Fort Wayne, Indiana. What is the name of the company?



4. This Fort Wayne women’s professional baseball team played from 1945 through 1954 in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Their home games were played at North Side High School (1945–46) and Memorial Park (1946–54). What was their name?



5. What is this?



6. This company switched production during World War I for the war effort. It was famous for the musical instrument that was its namesake could be found in many homes around Fort Wayne. The company prospered until the Great Depression. A few years after the company closed, the City of Fort Wayne bought the property, tore down the buildings and made it into a city park.



7. Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president, spent his youth in Indiana. What years did he live in the Hoosier state?



8. Indiana’s first governor: What was his name?