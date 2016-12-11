Happy 200 Indiana

History Center photos
Indiana has been through this sort of thing before – when we celebrated the centennial in 1916. This is a parade in Fort Wayne in early June. The view is looking south on Calhoun Street.
1. This is the first capital of Indiana. Where was it located and how long did it serve as the seat of Indiana government?
2. The Erie Canal, famous in song and story, was a major transportation route for early settlers in Indiana and passed through Fort Wayne on its way to Logansport, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Vincennes and Evansville. The canal became fully operational by 1853, but was difficult to maintain and eventually gave way to the railroad. Where does the route famously pass through downtown Fort Wayne?
3. This company began in an Iowa hardware store more than a century ago. The owner was searching for a way to improve the method of dispensing gasoline. In 1898, he invented the Dome Oil Pump to do the job. The popularity of his invention led him to create his company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1901. In 1918 the company was purchased and relocated to Fort Wayne, Indiana. What is the name of the company?
4. This Fort Wayne women’s professional baseball team played from 1945 through 1954 in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Their home games were played at North Side High School (1945–46) and Memorial Park (1946–54). What was their name?
5. What is this?
6. This company switched production during World War I for the war effort. It was famous for the musical instrument that was its namesake could be found in many homes around Fort Wayne. The company prospered until the Great Depression. A few years after the company closed, the City of Fort Wayne bought the property, tore down the buildings and made it into a city park.
7. Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president, spent his youth in Indiana. What years did he live in the Hoosier state?
8. Indiana’s first governor: What was his name?
- 9. This Hoosier Civil War general later wrote "Ben-Hur." Who was he?
December 11, 2016 1:02 AM
Happy 200 Indiana
How well do you know Fort Wayne and Indiana history?
Answers
1. Corydon from 1816 to 1825
2. The railroad overpass north of Columbia Street
3. Tokheim
4. The Fort Wayne Daisies
5. A ballot box used during the 1800s
6. Packard Piano Company, which sat where Packard Park is located today
7. 1816-30
8. Jonathan Jennings
9. Lew Wallace
Happy Birthday!
Today is the 200th anniversary of the day Indiana was granted statehood – Dec. 11, 1816.
All year, the people of this state have been celebrating its beginnings, looking back on two centuries of history.
Today, we offer this essay by Lafayette attorney Doug Masson, who writes “Masson’s Blog: A Citizen’s Guide to Indiana.” At right, we offer a few of the photos and items that make up the Fort Wayne History Center’s continuing 200@200 exhibit. The presentation, which this week won the Indiana Historical Society’s Program of the Year Award, may be viewed at fwhistorycenter.com and at the center, at 302 E. Berry St.
A few years before statehood was granted, the 1800 census counted 5,641 people in the Indiana Territory. Today, we number 6,483,802. We live in a state that comprises large cities and sprawling suburbs but is still known for its small towns, rich farmlands and beautiful forests, lakes and streams. There are problems here our ancestors could never have dreamed of, and there are opportunities that would have been beyond their ability to imagine.
Take a moment today to consider where we’ve been, and what’s ahead.