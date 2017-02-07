COMPETENCE begets COOPERATION

The last two and a half weeks have been crazy. It’s hard to know what to expect out of the current administration. I hesitate a bit to draw any specific themes from the start of this administration aside from one: incompetence.

Amid all of this incompetence, I want to find the bright side. I think about a now-famous quote from Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ”

I take that advice in the broadest possible sense, not just during the catastrophes that Mr. Rogers was referring to. So now I find myself looking for news of people cooperating and making the world better and more peaceful. An important one to me – don’t laugh now – involves a new particle accelerator.

First, it has been built in Jordan. As in the Mideast. Second, there are eight entities working together on it.

Among them are Israel, Iran and the Palestinian Authority. Also on the list are Turkey and Cyprus, who get along about as well as Israel and Iran.

How can such a thing happen?

First, there has been a need. The scientists in these countries require regular, in-person access to a strong source of X-rays to do their research. Traveling to Europe or the U.S. is somewhere between difficult and impossible for them.

The Nobel Prize-winning, influential physicist Abdus Salam advocated for a Mideast-based particle accelerator decades ago. After enough time, the scientists were each able to convince their home governments that cooperation was possible and useful.

The particle accelerator, called Sesame, will speed up electrons around a 130-meter diameter circle with energy up to 2.5 billion electron-volts. It is a small particle accelerator, as far as such things go, but it is still important. The electrons will have enough energy as they circle to emit strong X-rays. These X-rays will be directed out of the circle toward various experiments.

The intention is that individual scientists from the eight-member collaboration can go to Jordan and use the strong X-rays for whatever useful experiment they can think of. For example, the strong X-rays can be used to determine the structure of proteins, measure air pollution or even examine very old artifacts, such as scrolls, without damaging them.

I think cooperation like this is possible because the people involved are competent. They want to make the world better, more understood. They also know what is needed to get that job done. I wish I could say the same for the current administration.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a professor of physics at Manchester University. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.