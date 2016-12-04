IPFW athletics a bright spot for school, and city

As IPFW prevailed against IU in one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball history, I felt such happiness for a school struggling through difficult times. While jubilant students and fans streamed onto the court to celebrate with players and coaches, I could not think of a better salve for the university’s recent wounds.

With the big win and with the men’s basketball team having become one of the nation’s best mid-major programs, it is even more disappointing for me to read that the IPFW faculty has proposed to push cuts away from underperforming programs and onto the athletic department in the hopes of seeing it drop from Division I.

I write today not to argue against that preposterous and short-sighted proposal, which I am sure will be rejected. Rather, I write today to push for IPFW to invest more in an athletic program that is bringing opportunities for school branding, exposure, community, fundraising, enrollment increases and a sense of pride that IPFW has not had in years.

Undoubtedly, big wins and successful programs bring a sense of togetherness and community that is unmatched by anything else on a university campus. I experienced this as a member of the men’s basketball team at the University of Oregon, and I saw it in the Coliseum a few nights ago. IPFW students were having the time of their lives rooting for their school.

And wins like this reverberate through an entire university. Campus life for students improves. The campus community galvanizes around a shared experience. Alumni dust off their old IPFW gear or purchase new merchandise due to renewed pride in their university. It also leads them to dust off their checkbooks to support the school that helped them in their paths to success. And, importantly, potential students take a longer look at IPFW and the type of student experience they can expect as a Mastodon.

IPFW now has the opportunity to make itself the next Gonzaga University. Like Gonzaga, the Mastodons have a dynamic young coach in Jon Coffman who has taken the program to the next level. Even better, he has embraced the Fort Wayne community like few others.

With this win and with this coach, IPFW has the opportunity to be a nationally known program which will put Fort Wayne in the spotlight consistently in a way no other sports entity – possibly any entity – in town can. Coming from Washington state, I saw it happen with Gonzaga, and I know that with increased support, it can happen here in Fort Wayne, too.

Fort Wayne is moving forward. The Landing, riverfront revitalization and a new downtown arena demonstrate that this is a community growing and competing with the big boys. With so many great things happening in our city, it is not time to see our university take a step back with its athletic program.

The IPFW men’s basketball team is poised to help lead us into this great future, and I hope IPFW leadership – as well as our citizens and local businesses – recognize all that this burgeoning Division I power can bring to our community.

Jeff Potter is the former owner and president of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and current chairman of the Potter Consulting Group.