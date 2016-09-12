Right to work's intent now made clear

It has been a crime for Indiana employers to enter into labor contracts that require workers to pay union dues since Feb. 1, 2012 – the day then-Gov. Mitch Daniels signed legislation making the Hoosier State a “right-to-work” state.

But right to work is unnecessary, and that’s worth remembering.

Daniels and the GOP sold right to work as a jobs bill. Jobs are returning, yet Hoosier incomes continue to fall.

A Ball State University study in 2013 found Indiana’s per capita income plummeted from 30th in the U.S. to 40th overall and lowest in the Midwest.

In TV ads ahead of legislative votes on right to work, Daniels told Hoosiers the state was “cut out of a third of all (employment) deals because we don’t provide workers the protection known as right to work.” He said the previous 22 states with right-to-work legislation were “adding jobs and income a lot faster than those that don’t.”

Hoosiers still await those higher incomes. And by now, they likely have guessed the legislation’s true and perhaps only purpose.

Indiana’s right-to-work law is nothing more than Republican retribution for labor’s financial and electoral support of Democrats.

