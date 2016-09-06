'Love ... or fear'

A single hearing last week by a joint interim study committee could be the only attempt the legislature makes to look at the issue of guaranteeing basic civil rights to LGBT citizens.

Reminiscent of a January Senate hearing, the witness list Tuesday included business representatives arguing that the legislature’s failure to act has made the state less hospitable to the kinds of workers they’re trying to attract and retain, and gay and transgendered people pleading for the protection against discrimination afforded to racial and ethnic minorities and those who might be judged by their gender or their age.

Shannon Kiely Heider, a spokeswoman for Cummins, said workers at her company “expect and demand a diverse workplace.”

Mark Lawrance of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said, “We really want Indiana to be a welcoming state for all.”

An Indianapolis mental health and addictions counselor who said she is a lesbian told the committee, “We can all respond in love, or we can all respond in fear.”

This time around, opponents focused on the fear that guaranteeing LGBT rights will fling open the doors of the state’s bathrooms to sexual predators.

Perhaps wearied by seeing what should have been a discussion of basic human rights head straight into the toilet, civil rights advocates didn’t bother to point out that sexual misconduct in school and public bathrooms is already illegal.

The blitz of bathroom testimony by civil-rights opponents guaranteed there would be no more than passing attention to more important aspects of the LGBT discrimination issue, such as housing, public accommodations and employment.

Committee chairman Rep. Greg Steuerwald brought the hearing to a close by washing his hands of any responsibility for action. As The Journal Gazette’s Niki Kelly reported, Steuerwald predicted that all the matters the day’s testimony had addressed would be decided by the courts or Congress, anyway.

Fear of being overruled by the federal government usually doesn’t stop the Indiana legislature. But it could be enough of an excuse for another session of inaction on LGBT rights.

Will the gubernatorial candidates step into the leadership vacuum on this issue? Stay tuned this fall.