A shot in the park

FiveThirtyEight, a popular website, interprets the news through a statistical lens. With political rhetoric at the national level focused on crime rates, analyst Jeff Asher breaks down the numbers to find just a handful of cities are responsible for a growing number of murders. Fort Wayne, unfortunately, is one of those cities – tied with Atlanta in a raw-number increase in murders so far this year; fourth highest for the percentage increase to date.

It’s one measure of crime over an eight-month period, but it’s still disturbing to see Fort Wayne listed among cities such as Chicago, Memphis and Houston. It’s also disturbing to see Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp responding not to a rising number of murders but to outdated firearms language in city ordinance. He wants to make it clear that state law allows a licensed gun owner to carry a firearm in a city park.

The Indiana General Assembly in 2011 passed a law barring local governments from issuing restrictions on firearms in public places, including city parks. The Fort Wayne Police Department, adhering to the state law since it went into effect, has not enforced language in city ordinance restricting firearms possession. Public Safety Director Rusty York said there is an exclusion for events operated by private groups leasing a park facility.

Arp’s position suggests even festival-goers should be allowed to carry a gun.

“Statistically, it’s been shown that in areas where people can legally carry a handgun, rapes drop dramatically. Just the threat of somebody being able to defend themselves makes a big impact,” Arp, R-4th, said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “I have two little daughters and when they grow up, I’m going to insist they learn how to handle a firearm to protect themselves as well.”

It should be noted that state law allows for restrictions on guns at public meetings like City Council sessions. Lawmakers also restrict visitors from carrying guns into the Statehouse.

But guns at city parks, playgrounds and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo are permitted, as Arp’s ordinance would emphasize. City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, voted to introduce the ordinance Tuesday, but said he might not support its adoption. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, he had received a dozen emails urging him to reject the proposal.

Paddock, who is executive director of Headwaters Park, said that in 20 years of operation, with about 10 million visitors through the gates, no one has ever complained to him about restrictions on firearms. Wednesday, however, a parent asked if her daughter would be safe to skate there when the ice rink opens next month.

York, who was city police chief when the state law went into effect, noted that only properly permitted gun owners can carry weapons in parks, but he acknowledged police officers “can have problems if you go up and ask” to see a permit.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton brought the absurdity of Indiana’s law to light in a column he wrote for the New York Times in July. He cited the city’s annual Fourth of July parade, “packed with thousands of children, parents, students, retirees.”

“A float rolled by featuring armed men from a private firearms training center with military-style machine guns held at the ready, ammunition belts attached, atop a pickup truck,” Hamilton wrote. In another incident, a man showed up at a public swimming pool, walking around with a handgun clearly visible on his hip.

“No one had any idea if it was loaded or not,” Hamilton wrote. “You can imagine the stress and worry this led to, with the memories of Orlando (and San Bernardino and Charleston and Newtown and on and on) fresh in people’s minds.”

But state law granted the man the right to disrupt a peaceful summer day.

“More and more people with more and more guns complicate the work of those trained in law enforcement,” Hamilton wrote. “Our police officers risk their lives every day to protect us. Why do we have to make their jobs harder?”

Arp is correct about the city ordinance. But why, with all of the city’s interests at stake, is it a priority to emphasize this law? In a city that prides itself on its family-friendly reputation, what’s the point?