A taxing measure

It may not be as scintillating as preseason football coverage. In fact, the tax-sale information on seven pages throughout today’s paper is pretty dull-looking material. But the information could be important to you or someone you know. Such public-notice announcements appear often in the newspaper, and some readers scarcely give them a second glance. But maybe you should.

The pages of notices you see today comprise all of the properties that soon will be offered for sale to collect unpaid Allen County property taxes. It’s the third and final time the list will appear before the county’s annual tax sale on Sept. 14.

The properties range from businesses in default, to empty lots, to residences. But if your property is on the list, there still is time to save it. The legally required publication of those properties is just one of several steps designed to ensure that there are no surprises.

“Property doesn’t go to tax sale unless it’s three full payments behind in taxes – in other words, 11/2 years behind,” explained William Royce, the county’s chief deputy treasurer.

The sale is an auction, but the minimum bid listed by the county is the amount of unpaid property taxes. “The government is only interested in collecting taxes,” Royce explained; funds raised that aren’t required to cover taxes and sale fees may eventually revert to the property owner.

“We don’t want to sell someone’s property out from beneath them,” Royce said. In January, the county sends a letter to anyone whose building or land is two tax payments behind, warning that if the owners miss the spring tax payment, the property will go onto the sale list.

Owners who ignore or forget that warning may see the notices when they are published in the newspaper. Often, Royce said, a friend or family member will see the listing and alert the property owner.

As a final precaution, the auditor’s office sends certified letters to lending institutions and property owners involved. Extreme procrastinators can still pay their taxes and get their property off the chopping block until auction day.

The high bidder purchases a lien on the property; he or she doesn’t receive ownership until a year after the sale. So “you still have one year to redeem your property,” Royce said.

Royce, who is running unopposed to succeed Treasurer Susan Orth, who must step down because of term limits, said the office strongly urges those interested in tax-sale property to check out the rules and the property itself before they bid.

“We’ve had people that put up money to buy a house and find out they have no access to it for a year,” Royce said. “Or they looked at a picture of it on the web, and then find out that the house has burned to the ground and they’re buying a piece of land.

“Go through the listings, do a physical inspection with a drive-by,” he said, cautioning that you can’t go through a house or building or even onto a property just because it’s on the tax-sale list. “Make sure there’s not another lien on the property.”

The listings today are among several types of public notices about meetings and actions of governmental agencies and schools that appear in The Journal Gazette. They’re all tangible reminders of the openness and transparency of our system of government – whether or not you pore through all that type on your way to the next news page.