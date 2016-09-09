A textbook case

For-profit oversight The Indiana Board for Proprietary Education, created in 2012, is charged with “authorizing all accredited Indiana proprietary institutions that grant degrees, as well as all accredited proprietary degree-granting, out-of-state institutions that offer instruction in Indiana.” Newly updated information on the board’s website, www.in.gov/bpe, details the status of several for-profit schools formerly operating in Fort Wayne, including ITT, Brown Mackie College and American National University. ITT still appears on the board’s list of authorized institutions, however. Complaints about proprietary schools are directed to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Unless they involve an appeal of a state financial aid decision, students are directed to the office of the Indiana attorney general or the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

Feel sorry for former students of ITT Tech. Feel sorry for employees left without a job by the school’s sudden closing.

But don’t feel sorry for the ITT Educational Services Inc. officials who have left students, employees and you – as a taxpayer – in the lurch. Its abrupt shutdown only underscores its disregard for the students it claimed to serve.

Government officials deserve blame, as well, for allowing ITT Tech to collect federal dollars long after it was clear the company’s practices were unethical, at best. State officials should explain why they approved an ITT charter school designed as a pipeline to attract even more students and their financial assistance.

The Carmel-based ITT Tech was a money-making enterprise, pure and simple. Its vulnerable customers were, in many cases, first-generation college students unaware they could choose better programs at a fraction of the cost. Its currency was federal student aid, protected by powerful lobbyists.

David Halperin, an attorney and consumer watchdog who has long chronicled misdeeds among proprietary schools, lays the blame for its closing squarely on the company:

“ITT, which has been getting as much as $1.1 billion annually in taxpayer funds, and got $664 million last year, has for years engaged in predatory and reckless practices – coercive and deceptive recruiting, unconscionable student loan practices, financial aid abuses, poor quality programs but sky-high tuition, alleged fraud on investors, and much more,” Halperin wrote at Huffington Post. “For its bad behavior, ITT has been under investigation or sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the attorneys general of New Mexico, Arkansas, Arizona, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.”

Political clout is the only explanation for why it took government so long to act. Former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin issued a scathing report after a two-year investigation of the for-profit college sector in 2012. ITT was singled out for employing “some of the most disturbing recruiting tactics among the companies examined.”

“(ITT) devotes the largest share of revenue to profit of any (for-profit education) company analyzed at 37 percent,” according to the report. “Taken together, these issues cast serious doubt on the notion that ITT’s students are receiving an education that affords them adequate value relative to cost, and calls into question the $1.1 billion investment American taxpayers made in the company in 2010.”

Yet ITT’s suspect business practices didn’t stop a derelict Indiana Charter School Board from granting the company authority to open the Early Career Academy, a taxpayer-funded charter school. Students at the Indianapolis school were to graduate with an associate’s degree, although their ITT credits – like all credits earned at the college – are not accepted at Ivy Tech Community College or many regionally accredited schools.

The charter board ignored the warning signs and the school opened a year ago in the existing Indianapolis ITT Tech building. It was shut down by the state in August, leaving a handful of high school students scrambling to find other schools.

If the charter school had met the goals set in its application to the state, it would have collected $1.5 million in state education funds this year, for a program of highly questionable value to Indiana students.

ITT Tech should stand as the textbook example of what can happen when politicians embrace education privatization. When students become a commodity rather than a mission, profit replaces education as the goal.