Art for our sake

Charles Shepard’s approach to economic development is what you might expect from the chief curator of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art – it’s creative.

As The Journal Gazette’s Sherry Slater reported Sunday, Shepard has been building the museum’s permanent collection by inviting noted artists to house their works here. The result is collections that will both draw visitors to Fort Wayne and serve as a revenue stream when loaned to other museums. You don’t have to be an art lover to recognize what Shepard’s novel approach to economic development can mean to both the museum and the community.

Nor do you need to be an arts enthusiast to understand the important role the arts can play in making northeast Indiana a more attractive place to live and work. Shepard’s example is worth considering as Arts United and others work to develop the community’s cultural assets.

“Brilliantly kooky” or “kookily brilliant” is how Shepard’s art-world peers have described his recent efforts, which this year netted the largest donation in the museum’s history. The widow of artist David Shapiro donated more than 200 paintings and 500-plus prints to the Fort Wayne museum, a gift of about $6.2 million. Over the past two years, there have been three other significant gifts to the museum’s permanent collection:110 prints by Robert Kipniss, 95 prints by Katja Oxman, and 230 prints and paintings by Steven Sorman.

A conversation with Sorman gave Shepard the idea of asking artists to house their works here. While lamenting the fate of artists who never achieved the same attention as an Andy Warhol or Andrew Wyeth, he asked the Minneapolis-based printmaker about his own collection.

“I sincerely thought somebody should be remembering him. And I thought: Why not us? Why not Fort Wayne?” Shepard said.

Sorman agreed, and Shepard followed up with arrangements to catalog, package and transport 230 pieces of artwork.

His efforts have added an estimated $10 million in value to the museum’s permanent collection, which has grown from about 1,500 ­pieces to over 6,000.

“This isn’t really so much an art story as it is an investment in our city,” said Shepard, who wants to create a new revenue stream by lending exhibits to museums and other venues. He can undercut the competition for such exhibits because building shipping crates and providing transportation is more affordable in Indiana than in large cities. Museums also will benefit by dealing with just one contact. A retrospective on Sorman’s work, for example, won’t require negotiating with multiple museums and galleries.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s growing national profile, in turn, bolsters Fort Wayne’s growing profile as an arts and cultural destination. As efforts continue to expand and develop the city’s arts campus, including the Arts United Center, residents should consider the impact the arts have on economic development. Charles Shepard has shown how far a little creativity can go.