Balancing act

In an op-ed column on the following page, Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack details the lengthy list of amenities his company highlights when enticing prospective employees to move to northeast Indiana.

Low cost of living is a plus, he writes, but a thriving arts community is key in attracting music professionals from across the country. So are Fort Wayne’s festival offerings, its parks and trail system, Parkview Field and the Embassy Theatre. Quality of place is crucial.

Surack has chosen to invest in Fort Wayne because it makes sense for his business, but a talented workforce is as important to the bottom line as an attractive tax climate. Yet, some elected officials continue to claim more business tax advantages are needed without acknowledging those crucial elements necessary to attract and retain workers.

When the Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank, released its business climate rankings this week, Indiana was near the top – ranked eighth best for overall tax climate. Extolling the report, Sen. Brandt Hershman emphasized the need to use the tax code to help employers.

“It is vital for Indiana lawmakers to continue fostering our business-friendly tax climate so we can build on our record employment levels in the months and years ahead,” the chairman of the Indiana Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy said in a news release.

That was the thinking behind Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp’s push to phase out the business personal property tax – a move that would have meant higher tax bills for property owners who haven’t reached the constitutionally mandated tax cap and less revenue for the city, Allen County, the library system and public schools.

Fortunately, City Council voted 5-3 this week to defeat the ordinance. A majority of council members heeded the warnings of Mayor Tom Henry, area school superintendents and others in rejecting the proposal.

Even the most staunch supporters of business-friendly policies are beginning to state the obvious.

Michael J. Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, noted Arp’s proposal in a weekly commentary he writes.

“There’s no way around it, business taxes in Indiana are modest,” Hicks wrote. “Overall, Indiana ranks in the top ten states on any national ranking of taxes and has done so for a number of years. Still, recent changes make the situation more favorable for businesses. Anyone who thinks Indiana’s state or local tax rates act as a meaningful impediment to business location or expansion is simply mistaken.”

Hicks went on to suggest a city council’s objective should not be to “second guess the optimal mix of capital investment and labor for a company, or slashing already low taxes for new business at the expense of all other taxpayers,” but to “focus on the basics of making a city attractive to people.”

That’s precisely what Surack suggests, as well. In maintaining his expansive business operations here, one of the state’s most successful entrepreneurs proves Indiana has designed an attractive tax structure for business. But what business needs now is renewed commitment on the part of elected officials to make sure Hoosier communities are places where talented people want to live and work.