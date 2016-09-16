Checks and balances

Some will rob you with a six-gun/Some with a fountain pen.

Folksinger Woody Guthrie had desperadoes and Depression-era bankers in mind when he wrote those words in a song called “Pretty Boy Floyd.”

But that second stanza could just as well apply to embezzlers. Even today, it seems routine hold-ups or burglaries command more attention than bigger, stealthier thefts of funds from businesses and organizations by trusted workers. Embezzlers strike small firms, churches and nonprofits as well as large corporations. In these cases, their fellow workers or customers often end up holding the bag.

Two local examples of that have recently been in the news.

Between January 2013 and 2014, more than $18,000 was stolen from the Heritage Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. Genevieve M. Meyer, former treasurer of the PTO, who had pleaded guilty to felony theft, was recently given a three-year suspended sentence to be served on probation. She was ordered to pay back the money.

This week, the board of directors announced that a $60,000 embezzlement that occurred between 2009 and 2012 may mean the end of the 55-year-old Pocahontas Swim Club, Fort Wayne’s oldest. The club’s former treasurer, Dana LaMaster, pleaded guilty to the theft in 2014 and was sentenced to a year of home detention and two years probation.

LaMaster also was ordered to pay restitution, but Alice Jordan-Miles, the pool board’s co-president, told The Journal Gazette’s Frank Gray no more than $300 has so far been received.

Another member of the club, Christina McKay, told Gray the club has struggled to pay its bills since the embezzlement and must raise $10,000 by Oct. 1 if it is to continue to sell memberships and plan to reopen next spring.

A crowdfunding site started by swim-club supporters Monday had raised almost $5,000 by Thursday afternoon, and a rummage sale will be Saturday at the swim club at 3020 Ojibway Trail.

Whatever size or type of organization you’re involved with, if money is involved, make sure you’ve taken steps to protect yourself from potentially devastating embezzlements. Nonprofit organizations with largely volunteer staffs and boards are especially vulnerable.

Experts recommend requiring two signatures for all checks drawn on an organization’s account or two approvals for each use of the group’s credit card, requiring invoices for all expenditures and arranging for regular outside audits. Writing in Entrepreneur Magazine, Doug and Polly White offered a fundamental piece of advice:

“When you think it can’t happen to you, your business is the most susceptible.

“As Ronald Reagan said, ‘Trust, but verify.’ ”