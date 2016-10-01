Community salutes a life well-lived

After it became known that Linda Vandeveer was seriously ill, so much love flowed in from the Fort Wayne community in cards, Facebook messages and honors that her husband and partner in decades of positive community activism, Jerry Vandeveer, put up a billboard to say thank you.

Police and firefighters put out signs urging the community to pray for Linda and put her face on one of the law enforcement trading cards the Vandeveers had helped initiate. In July, Senate President Pro Tem David Long and Rep. Martin Carbaugh presented Linda and Jerry with matching Sagamore of the Wabash awards from Gov. Mike Pence at a ceremony at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street.

And after Linda Vandeveer died Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry said “the light in Fort Wayne has been dimmed a little.”

Anyone familiar with the work the Vandeveers have done on behalf of their community knows those tributes were richly deserved.

The memorial on Wells Street grew out of the Vandeveers’ ceaseless efforts to get their fellow citizens to honor and appreciate the work of police and firefighters. But that was only one of many causes the couple championed. They worked to create and support the Baker-Fairfield Improvement District, where they maintained their business, The Wood Shack, a treasure house of spare parts for homes. But they also supported efforts to revitalize other neighborhoods. They donated planters to the Wells Street Corridor project. They bought body cameras for police officers. When a friend wanted to crochet lap-blankets for nursing home residents, Linda bought the yarn.

The Vandeveers sold “Real Men Don’t Abuse, They Protect” yard signs and donated the money to fighting domestic abuse.

They were longtime contributors to The Journal Gazette’s letters to the editor, writing to support recycling, river revitalization, local veterans and a host of other community causes.

After encountering trash haulers on a particularly hot day, they were moved to write a letter urging others to appreciate their efforts.

“When you see someone planting flowers, let them know how nice they look,” Linda and Jerry wrote in a 2011 letter. “Take a minute to thank a public safety person for their work. If you see a volunteer at any event, thank them for donating their time. If someone complimented and thanked you for your service, wouldn’t it make you want to do even more?”

The Vandeveers, in fact, have insisted that the community appreciate everyone who serves and helps and makes things a little better. Linda Vandeveer’s was a life well lived, and those who love Fort Wayne should keep her and her husband in their thoughts.