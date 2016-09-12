Contrarian chorus

Residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to comment on City Councilman Jason Arp’s proposal to eliminate the business personal property tax. They should heed the broad opposition presented Friday by elected officials, school representatives and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Arp’s proposal would benefit Greater Fort Wayne’s membership directly, so its position is noteworthy.

“Two things must occur for this proposal to drive the kind of economic results we all want to see: 1) alternative funding mechanisms must be devised that address the lost revenue to other local taxing units, particularly our school systems, and 2) we must ensure that the great strides we have made in regional collaboration efforts are not negatively impacted,” board chairman Ron Turpin said in a statement.

The collaboration he cites is the progress northeast Indiana has made with the Regional Cities Initiative and in seeking business investment to benefit all of northeast Indiana, not just Fort Wayne. Eliminating the tax in Allen County only escalates the competition among communities in attracting jobs – a zero-sum game as businesses chase tax abatements and other incentives.

City Council holds the controlling votes on the County Income Tax Council, so its vote on Arp’s proposal would eliminate the tax countywide. That leaves residents of unincorporated areas with little clout, but the Allen County Commissioners joined in publicly opposing the proposal.

“The board is concerned elimination of the tax would shift an unfair property tax burden on to homeowners and other property owners,” the commissioners said in a statement.

Many of those homeowners and property owners would be residents of unincorporated areas. The taxes shifted as the business personal property tax is phased out would fall only on taxpayers who have not reached the property tax-cap limit. An estimated$7 million would be due from homeowners as a result of the business tax break.

Most of the nearly $52 million a year now collected would be lost, however. Once the tax is fully phased out, that amounts to more than $15 million in revenue for the city of Fort Wayne; more than $12 million for schools and $6.6 million for county government.

Changes in tax policy always create winners and losers. Residents who think they won’t be affected by Arp’s proposal should take a closer look.

Rescue Mission proposal

Relocation plans for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission go before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission tonight. The mission is looking to move from its Superior Street site – a prime location for private development related to the city’s riverfront plans – to build a larger shelter at the southeast corner of Lafayette Street and Washington Boulevard.

The proposal represents a well thought-out plan for serving the community’s homeless. It deserves support at tonight’s public hearing. The commission meets Sept. 19 to consider the measure.