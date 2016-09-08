Few alternatives

What recently brought a reporter from the New York Times to Lawrenceburg, an Indiana town of 5,042 souls on the Ohio River just west of Cincinnati? To write a feature on the charms of life in small-town America, or to cover a summer river festival, perhaps? Or maybe to see how the Hollywood riverboat casino is doing these days?

Nothing quite so prosaic, unfortunately.

The New York Times used Lawrenceburg as an example of how small towns and suburban areas across America are bucking a promising trend. As crime has continued to drop nationwide, most states, including Indiana, have moved to ease prison populations by reducing incarceration for nonviolent crimes. Large cities with the resources to provide drug treatment and rehabilitation have been channeling drug users into those programs instead of toward prison. Annual prison admissions from Indianapolis, for instance, dropped 36 percent in 2014, the Times reported.

As a result, the nation’s prison population has dropped for the first time since the 1970s; the number of black and Hispanic prisoners has fallen even faster than the general decline. The strategy is not only more humane but far more cost effective. In Indiana, lawmakers have so far been able to put off spending another $50 million to build new prison cells.

But, the newspaper reports, “large parts of rural and suburban America – overwhelmed by the heroin epidemic and concerned about the safety of diverting people from prison – have gone the opposite direction.” People in counties of 100,000 or fewer “are about 50 percent more likely to go to prison than people in populous counties.”

A New York Times analysis found one of the highest rates of imprisonment in the country is in Dearborn County, where Lawrenceburg is the county seat and the largest community.

In 2014, the mostly white county of 49,904 “sentenced more people to prison than San Francisco or Westchester County, N.Y., which each have at least 13 times as many people,” the newspaper reported.

In fact, Lawrenceburg is not a particularly dangerous place. The biggest crime problem there, as it is in so many communities, is heroin. Prosecutor Aaron Negangard admits he’s aggressive about pursuing drug crimes. Police in Cincinnati have been known to steer drug cases to Dearborn, where those convicted will receive much stiffer sentences than they would just 20 miles upriver, Negangard told the newspaper.

“I am proud of the fact that we send more people to jail than other counties,” he said. But the prosecutor also acknowledged he wished his county had more resources for helping people with addiction problems.

The New York Times report is in line with other concerns about the future of Indiana’s rural counties, many of which are losing population and thus seeing reduced resources to cope with sometimes-overwhelming drug problems. As The Journal Gazette’s Ron Shawgo reported earlier this year, many counties in northeast Indiana have jail populations above the national average, and the jailing of women is far above the national norm.

For many smaller counties, it may still be easier to lock people up than get them alternative help that might in the long run be cheaper and more effective.