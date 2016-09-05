For all you do

“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

They are the faces of labor. The mechanic whose bruised knuckles find a way into tight spaces under the hood of a car that “doesn’t sound right.” The mason, working on a scaffolding several stories up, applying mortar with a trowel to the brick walls of a new apartment complex. The roofer, sweating on a 90-degree day on a nearly vertical roof, to staple new black shingles around a chimney. The nurse, working quietly overnight to check an IV in a sleeping patient’s room. The teacher who leaves school with a full satchel of papers to grade but detours to the soccer fields to coach his young daughter’s team. The mom who rises an hour before the rest of her household to “get a jump on the day” before chauffeuring her kids to school and then heading to a full day of errands or her own job. The entrepreneur who runs a one-person shop, working every hour the business is open and several more after.

About 167,000 residents over the age of 16 are employed in Allen County, according to the US Census Bureau’s latest estimates. And that doesn’t include all of those who work as volunteers or full-time homemakers or caretakers. That’s one county in a nation with an estimated labor force of 158.5 million.

Labor Day, which is recognized by many Americans as the end of summer and the start of a new school year, has a much more noble purpose. Officially created by Congress and signed into law by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, Labor Day was inspired by a parade of about 10,000 workers in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882. Within two years, more than half of the states had embraced some form of “workingmen’s holiday.”

Think of it as a nationwide party to celebrate the contributions of American workers – you! And party on this Labor Day.

“When you are ready to be done with the day, praise yourself with love and kindness for the hard work and accomplishments made during the day.” – Debasish Mridha, American physician, philosopher, author