For pre-K learning, future is now

Indiana can make high-quality pre-kindergarten education available to all Hoosier children in the year prior to their entering kindergarten. Federal and private funding can be leveraged to pay well-trained teachers who can prepare children for a year that often sets the course for a lifetime of learning.

– From the Indiana Bicentennial Visioning Project

Indiana lawmakers look at the future in terms of the next two or four years, depending on when they will next face voters. When Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann and former congressman Lee Hamilton two years ago asked 114 Hoosiers to develop a vision for Indiana’s next 100 years, they came away with bold ideas promising long-term benefits. Not surprisingly, the five recommendations on education and career development call for quality preschool available to all Indiana 4-year-olds.

Tom Smith, a former Fort Wayne city councilman who participated in the Indiana Bicentennial Visioning Project, said the pre-K recommendation emerged as the No. 1 priority when participants were asked to identify the best from dozens of ideas on governance, the environment, public safety, the arts and more.

“When you totaled up the marks on the recommendations, education and preschool were at the top,” Smith said. “Preschool, in my opinion, was the No. 1 of all the recommendations – all of which were good. But there were more votes for pre-K than anything. It was identified as probably the most important thing the state could do.”

The Visioning Project participants – community leaders from across the state – recognize a stronger Indiana demands that all young Hoosiers get a strong start on learning. They realize the long-term investment, supported by extensive research, is critical to the state’s overall economic well-being.

But back at the Statehouse, the perspective quickly shrinks to its two- and four-year view. When representatives of a business coalition calling for state funding of high-quality preschool addressed an interim committee on fiscal policy last week, they were greeted with anything but enthusiasm.

Connie Bond Stuart, a regional president for PNC Bank, told the lawmakers that her bank and other businesses and philanthropic groups have invested millions in matching dollars for the state preschool pilot program and want to continue, but they believe the state must step up to sustain it.

That brought a sharp rebuke from Rep. Tim Brown, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, who said that if philanthropic groups feel so strongly about preschool, they shouldn’t expect taxpayers to foot most of the bill.

“That just rubs me the wrong way,” he said.

Sen. Doug Eckerty, a member of the Senate Appropriations Commission, said he’s seen no evidence that Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K pilot is making a difference. Incredibly, he said Indiana should wait four years for students in the pilot program to be tested and compared with students who didn’t attend preschool.

Ellspermann, now the president of Ivy Tech Community College, said in an email that the “bold ideas” put forth in the visioning project were intended to “lead Indiana to a prosperous third century.”

“These ideas were not expected to be easily implemented in a year or two, but to stretch and inspire Hoosier leaders of all kinds: elected, business, community and religious to pursue them over the next 10 to 25 years,” she wrote. “Access for all Hoosier children and families to pre-K education is one of those visions shared by education thought leaders and identified as critical to the future of our state. I believe access to pre-K education for all Hoosier children would be a great investment in Indiana’s third century and, with bipartisan support, could be achieved within the decade.”

But even 10 years is too long to wait, and the legislative response last week shows key lawmakers are no closer to supporting the state investment. While industrialized nations around the world and nearly every other state have made quality preschool a key piece of their education systems, the General Assembly stalls and equivocates. Each year, thousands of children miss out on learning experiences in a critical period for brain development.

Preschool is a bold idea only in Indiana. Fewer than 1 percent of Indiana 4-year-olds attend preschool, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research. Nearly 75 percent of Oklahoma children attend pre-k; nearly 26 percent of Kentucky 4-year-olds do. Indiana is one of just eight states without a comprehensive preschool program. Most of the others are sparsely populated western states.

It’s encouraging that community leaders from across the state have identified pre-K as a key to Indiana’s growth in the next century. Both the major-party candidates for governor and state superintendent have endorsed pre-K expansion.

The task now is to convince legislators to look beyond the next election to make it happen, beginning immediately with poor and at-risk children.