Head above water

Last month, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department notified the swim teams involved that it would no longer run the City Swim Meet and Dive Meet. But Chuck Reddinger, deputy director of recreation, said Thursday this does not mean his department intends to let the 55-year-old meet die.

“This is a community event,” Reddinger said. “We want to support it and we’re going to continue to support it.”

The decision to stop running the event was one department officials had considered for several years, Reddinger said. It wasn’t a question of money, he explained. The swim meet costs $15,000 to $17,000 a year, but much of that is covered through swimmers’ entry fees.

But with the growth of neighborhood pools, he said, the parks department’s pools have moved away from competitive swimming and the department wants to “refocus our efforts on our own aquatic programs” in the public pools and splash pads. At the same time, Reddinger believes, the city meet could become stronger if the 13 neighborhood summer swim teams that participate took over responsibility for the competition.

The coaches and parents involved with those teams are indeed stepping up. “Nobody wants to see it go away,” said Julie Anderson, president of the Fort Wayne Summer Swim League and coach of the Orchard Ridge Swim and Dive Team.

The league had its annual meeting Sunday and created two committees to look for a way to keep the annual meet alive. One group will look at how to meet expenses for the competitions. The other will explore the options for insurance. The committees will report back in October and the league will settle on a strategy to fund and mange the event, which is already scheduled for next August at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

“Sponsorship is an option,” Anderson said Thursday. “It could be naming rights.”

Another option is a small admission charge for fans. “We’ve never charged admission for the meet,” Anderson said. But even a one- or two-dollar charge for the meet, which draws 800 to 1,000 swimmers and divers and hordes of parents and friends, could make a big difference.

Anderson’s concern goes beyond making sure the city meet remains viable. “We are desperate in this area for another 50-meter-by-25-yard pool” like the Brown Natatorium, she said. “Swimming is such a growing sport. If you’re in the swimming community, you know that there’s just such a need.”

Reddinger said building such a pool is not on the parks department’s agenda, but he emphasized that the department is working with the swim league to ensure that the event doesn’t fold. “We want to see the program continue for another55 years.”

Reddinger even hinted the department might provide more direct support for next year’s event if alternatives fall through. “I don’t want to shut the door on anything,” he said.