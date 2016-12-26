Healthy ambition

Good news is especially welcome in the holiday season, so take a moment to celebrate Indiana’s uptick in the 27th annual “America’s Health Rankings” report.

But only a moment, because the state’s climb from 41st to 39th among the states is not just a sign of hope but a reminder of how far we need to go. Indiana still has stunning health care challenges.

The annual study, conducted by the United Health Foundation, draws on a variety of public and private research sources to measure health behaviors and trends and benchmark progress state by state. This year, it reflects a nation making steady progress on eradicating some problems while other health issues are actually worsening.

Nationally, the positive news includes a 35 percent decline in those without medical insurance since 2011. In that same five-year period, the rate of preventable hospitalizations among Medicare enrollees also has gone down by 35 percent.

That statistic offers an indication of the effectiveness and accessibility of primary medical care by measuring hospitalizations that might have been avoided for acute or chronic conditions.

But against those national numbers are some puzzling and disturbing ones. Cardiovascular deaths, which had steadily declined since the foundation’s reports began in 1990, rose slightly this year. Obesity among adults has increased 157 percent since 1990, and premature death increased for the second straight year, the report found.

Besides climbing out of the bottom 10 states in overall health, Indiana registered other gains summarized in the report: “high percentage of high school graduation; low incidence of Salmonella; Small disparity in health status by educational attainment.”

But many of the indicators were as discouraging as ever:

• Though smoking is on the decline, 20.6 percent of Hoosiers smoke, compared with 17.5 percent nationally. Obesity and cardiovascular rates are also higher in our state.

• Drug deaths have increased 9 percent nationally in the past five years, but 27 percent in Indiana.

• Indiana also has high levels of air pollution, a lower number of dentists, and a plummeting rate of HPV immunizations among female teenagers.

Such factors lead ultimately not just to diminished health, but to diminished lifetimes. Indiana’s 210.5 cancer deaths per 100,000 people ranked it eighth from the bottom. (Utah, which has less than half Indiana’s smoking rate, had 149.3 cancer deaths per 100,000.) And Indiana’s infant mortality rate puts it 43rd in the nation. Overall premature deaths, defined as years of life lost before age 75, were significantly above the national average in Indiana: An estimated 8,208 lost years per 100,000 Hoosiers, compared to 7,054 lost years per 100,000 people nationally.

Asked for a comment by The Journal Gazette’s Ashley Sloboda, spokeswoman Megan Reust noted that the Allen County Health Department pays more attention to the county-by-county ratings from the Robert Wood Johnson Health Rankings Report, which are released each March. This year, Allen County held steady at 44th in overall health ranking among Indiana’s counties, but slipped from 30th to 39th in the foundation’s health-outcomes rankings, which are based on premature deaths and quality-of-life measurements.

So nationally, statewide and locally, some of our health statistics are going in the wrong direction. Surely we can resolve to do better next year. Can’t we, Indiana? Can’t we, Fort Wayne?