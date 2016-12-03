Helping homeless students

Homelessness among students in Fort Wayne Community Schools doesn’t look like the homelessness associated with adults living on the streets.

“It is difficult for people to wrap the mind around having nearly 800 to 1,000 school-age children who are homeless,” said Wendy Hoering, homeless liaison for FWCS.

“We define homelessness a little differently than maybe assumed. Students who are homeless lack adequate, fixed, regular night-time residence. So, while unsheltered families and children (living in cars for example) are a part of this count, it is a very small portion. Most of our homeless families have had a loss of housing as a result of economic hardship, threatening situations or other situations.”

Hoering said in an email that many families are staying temporarily in emergency shelters, hotels and motels, and in homes of relatives or friends.

The district served 791 students experiencing homelessness in the 2015-16 school year. So far this year, 584 students have needed assistance. While federal nutrition programs help provide school meals and Title I funding supports academic programs, students need clothing and items most of us take for granted.

Almost 800 students in need attended a back-to-school celebration in August, where free haircuts were available and the district distributed book bags, school supplies and personal hygiene products so students could start the school year with new items.

Hoering oversees both the Homeless Assistance Program and clothing bank, the latter of which is available to any student in need, not just those experiencing homelessness. About 1,200 students received help last year. She said teachers and administrators request clothing for students of all ages and sizes, from toddler-sized items for preschoolers all the way to junior- and adult-size clothing for high school students.

“We work to provide at least a few outfits, including shoes, socks, and undergarments for each request,” Hoering wrote. “The items we seem to be low on or run out of constantly are shoes, socks, undergarments, and school uniforms.”

For the elementary schools requiring uniforms, students need polo-style shirts of any color and pants in khaki, black or navy. The clothing bank also provides school supplies and hygiene products for families in need. Shampoo, bodywash or soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and deodorant always are needed.

Some Fort Wayne churches have stepped up to help, but donations from individuals are needed. The district has placed a donation bin at Douglas and Barr streets, just east of the new Family and Community Engagement Center at 1200 S. Barr St.

Cash donations also are welcome. Donate online at www.fortwayneschools.org/student_services/homeless or by mail: Grile Administration Building, Student & Family Support Services, Homeless Assistance Program, 1200 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.