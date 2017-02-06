Humanitarian crisis

America is clearly divided on President Donald Trump’s recent executive order temporarily banning refugees as well as all visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations. Even as thousands marched in protest and some leaders from both parties condemned the decision, one national poll last week showed a majority of respondents in support of the president’s actions.

But many people clearly want to know more. At a hastily scheduled panel discussion featuring four members of IPFW’s political science department, 75 people were packed into the Honors Lounge at IPFW’s Helmke Library late Thursday afternoon. More were standing outside the door. James Toole, an associate professor of political science, said it was one of the largest crowds the department’s topical seminars had ever drawn.

“The community engagement has been pretty remarkable on all sides,” said another panelist, professor Michael Wolf. “There is widespread fear of terror – these are emotions that people have.”

Like Wolf, Toole believes the fear of terrorism has led many to be receptive to the president’s actions. “There are millions of people in America who very much agree with the executive order,” Toole noted.

But professor James Lutz, one of whose specialties is Middle Eastern politics, argued that the crackdown is unlikely to make us safer.

“I do not believe it will accomplish what the president and his advisers think it will accomplish,” Lutz said. “It will make things worse rather than better.”

For years, he said, the United States has firmly rejected the terrorists’ narrative that the West’s war against their violent extremism is really a war against Islam. “The executive order provides a huge propaganda tool for al-Qaida, ISIS and the rest to demonstrate that the United States is anti-Muslim,” he said.

By playing into the terrorist narrative that the West wants to make war on all Muslims, Lutz said, the order could make it easier for radical Islamic organizations to recruit “lone wolves” within the United States.

“Even if the executive order serves to reduce attacks in the United States, it’s probably going to increase attacks against American interests abroad,” Lutz said. “The American tourists, the American students, the American businessmen, American corporations – any activities involving the United States are now increasingly likely to be targeted.”

Associate professor Georgia Wralstad Ulmschneider, a constitutional law specialist, predicted a long battle over the legality and constitutionality of the order.

She said a decision last year on Gov. Mike Pence’s effort to stop Syrian refugees from receiving federal resettlement funds in Indiana may prove analogous to some of the issues in Trump’s executive order. In October, a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a lower court’s injunction against Pence, finding that “targeting Syrian refugees is discrimination on the basis of nationality.”

Members of the IPFW panel agreed Trump’s order was reflective of an international trend that bodes ill for those displaced by war and tyranny. Ulmschneider called it “globalism vs. protectionism.”

“I think that the international refugee law is in crisis,” Toole said. “The very clear standard that refugees must be taken in is just crumbling.” European nations that had the resources to help Mideast refugees have been overwhelmed, he said. “The countries that can afford to do it, (now) can’t do it.”