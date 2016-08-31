In development

At its latest meeting, the Southwest Allen County Task Force set back its schedule for reviewing and updating the area’s development policies. Instead of voting on the group’s recommendations in December, the County Commissioners may not act until January, according to County Commissioner Nelson Peters.

But what’s a month-or-so delay when the business at hand is revising land-use plans that date to the Reagan years? It’s worth the extra time and care to transform those vague and obsolescent plans into a cutting-edge, 21st-century road map for development.

As The Journal Gazette’s Rosa Salter Rodriguez reported last week, the task force has a proposal that could put an end to the anxiety of Lafayette Township residents who faced down an effort to construct a huge truck-and-rail transfer facility on the edge of their neighborhoods.

The commissioners voted to turn down the proposal by Crown Enterprises of Warren, Michigan. But language in a 1985 planning document could have been read as either allowing or forbidding the potentially disruptive operation.

The task force, which is also looking at the rest of southwest Allen County, including airport development, wants to put an end to controversy about development in the General Motors plant area by dividing that part of Lafayette Township into two districts. Southwest 6, the area north of Winters Road, would continue to be considered residential and agricultural land, except for an area along Interstate 69 where shopping center development could be allowed. Southwest 7, the GM plant and areas to the south and west of it, would be for industrial development.

“I think they’ve done the right thing by differentiating the areas,” said Stephanie Schultz, a resident who, with her husband, Grant, helped lead opposition to the proposed Crown plant. The task force “is on the right track in distinguishing between north of Winters and south of Winters. That’s the way the growth pattern has developed.”

The Schultzes would prefer that the development document be slightly reworded. The current draft says Southwest 7 “should be limited to industrial uses,” but that the policy for Southwest 6 would only “encourage” agricultural and residential use.

“We want to ensure that the phrasing is consistent,” Schultz said.

Peters is cautious about tweaking the document.

“A plan is meant to be a guide, not an absolute,” he said in an interview Friday. “So you’ve got to be a little careful about how you phrase it.”

Perhaps. But Mark Twain might remind the task force of the vast difference between lightning and the lightning bug. If the battle for Lafayette Township’s future taught us anything, it is that policymakers should strive to be as precise as possible. A loose clause in the wrong place can be enough for someone to try to drive a truck hub through.

There will be ample opportunities for the group to get its document exactly right before the end of the year.