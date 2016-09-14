Legal bailout

The new pretrial-release policy announced last week by the Indiana Supreme Court for Allen County and eight other pilot counties around the state is based on the concept that those accused of a crime shouldn’t be held in jail simply because they can’t buy a bail bond or provide an arbitrarily set bail deposit. Authorities are now required to release those who don’t pose “a substantial risk of flight or danger to themselves or others.”

Those charged with murder still won’t be released before trial. The new system requires judges to use an evidence-based risk assessment to determine whether other defendants might flee or be dangerous and thus still should be required to post full or partial bail.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said in an interview Friday she has “real concerns” about the policy.

Allen County already has a fair system for assigning bail, she said, and the risk-assessment requirements put “an extra burden on the prosecutor and the courts.” Richards said a portion of the rule that prevents courts from using “evidence of an arrestee’s statements and evidence derived from those statements” will make it difficult to prove that some inmates should be detained before trial.

Richards, a former president of the Indiana Prosecutors’ Council, said council members “were very clear in our response that we did not see this as an appropriate solution.”

“I think there is a real concern that it will allow serious felons to be out in the community,” Richards said.

Larry Landis, executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council, contends that isn’t the issue. In fact, he said, the old policy might allow a serious felon to be out in the community – if that felon had money. “The only ones who can’t be let out are the poor people,” Landis said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s bail for the rich, jail for the poor.” When prosecutors demonstrate that a defendant has violent tendencies or is likely to flee, judges still have the option of keeping that person in jail, Landis said.

To Landis and to those who crafted the new policy, the basic motivation was simple fairness.

“The rule really honors the presumption of innocence,” Landis said.

“We have a bunch of people sitting in jail who are presumed to be innocent who can’t pay some money that can’t get out on bond,” Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck told The Journal Gazette’s Rebecca S. Green.

Surbeck, who served on a statewide committee that provided recommendations on the matter, also said requiring bail for prisoners who don’t pose a threat increases recidivism.

And in a written statement, Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush predicted the rule will reduce jail expenses, allow arrestees to return to their families and jobs and “enhance the reliability of guilty pleas.”

Landis has seen how forcing non-dangerous defendants to stay in jail sometimes turns innocent people into criminals.

“I’ve had clients who will plead guilty to something they didn’t do because they would have to spend more time in jail waiting for trial than they would serve by pleading guilty,” Landis said.

The Supreme Court can adjust the new rules and requirements if the concerns expressed by Richards and others materialize before the policy goes into effect statewide in 2018.

But if it ever was, it’s no longer necessary for those arrested to languish in jail simply because they can’t afford to get out.

Rush and the court have struck a righteous blow at an old and outdated aspect of Indiana’s legal system.