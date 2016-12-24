Making a list ...

In the spirit of the season, we offer gifts we hope Santa will deliver this year:

For the TinCaps: More wins in 2017, but also continued accolades and awards for the wonderful experience the team delivers.

For all our servicemen and women serving in Afghanistan, Iraq and other far-flung places: A chance to come home.

For Cleveland Indians fans: Their own history-making season with a better ending than the one they saw this year.

For those who labor to keep our utilities running and our streets plowed, and for the homeless: a short winter.

For voters: A blissful and quiet year, free of any election noise.

For Middle Waves Music Festival organizers: A successful and rain-free follow-up to its premiere event.

For IPFW students, faculty, staff and supporters: A less-tumultuous year than 2016, with progress on restoring stability as Indiana and Purdue universities move forward with the effort to end their 50-year collaboration.

For trail-users, bicyclists and other fitness enthusiasts: Perfect weather and expanding venues for safely pursuing healthy lifestyles.

For Questa Education Foundation: Continued success in making college affordable for northeast Indiana students and for helping area employers keep talent close to home.

For Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, who underwent successful quadruple-bypass surgery in November: Continued good health.

For Jim Banks, entering Washington politics for the first time as Third District congressman: A strong consensus-building spirit.

For the Saint Francis Cougars football team, winners of the NAIA Champsionship: Re-Peat.

For the YMCA: Smooth progress on construction of the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA, a welcome addition on the city’s northeast side.

For police and first responders from the Fire Department and TRAA: A steep reduction in gun violence and drug overdoses in our community.

For Indiana students and teachers: A year without ISTEP+ drama.

For Arts United: Progress on developing and expanding the downtown Arts Campus, with improvements to the Louis Kahn-designed Arts United Center.

For the region’s dedicated health care workers: Less uncertainty in access to health care for all.