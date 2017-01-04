Our loss is state's gain; Klutz's promotion well-deserved

News that Tera Klutz will replace Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch as state auditor is a classic example of good news/bad news. Hoosiers statewide will benefit from Klutz’s keen financial expertise; Allen County residents will miss her exemplary service as county auditor.

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb picked Klutz to fill the vacancy. She becomes the first certified public accountant to serve as state auditor, which means a new level of professionalism comes to the office. While Crouch has done much to increase transparency in state spending, look for Klutz to bring first-rate skills in fiscal oversight. She will recognize irregularities where they might previously have gone unnoticed.

Allen County residents have benefited from those skills many times – once to the tune of nearly $6 million. Klutz served as deputy auditor under Lisa (Blosser) Borgmann at the time. In 2008, the auditor’s office staff was working long hours to calculate tax bills for the county’s nearly 151,000 properties. Among the hundreds of figures in the final budget order approved by the state, Klutz found a number that appeared to be wrong. What the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance provided as the county’s total local homestead credit was about $8 million. For 2007 bills, the number had been $12 million, and the deputy auditor knew the number of homestead credits had increased because more homeowners had filed in the past year for the increasingly valuable homestead exemption.

Klutz sent an email to the problem-plagued state office questioning the number. A few hours later, there was a corrected figure of $13.9 million. If not for the deputy auditor’s attention to detail and willingness to question the state’s figure, nearly $6 million in homestead credits would have been billed and collected. She has raised questions on other occasions, as well – expressing concerns about the effect on local tax distributions when the extensive problems at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles were finally addressed, and reliably sharing the effects of the property tax circuit-breaker on local government and schools.

In short, Klutz has never wavered in putting taxpayers over politics. Hoosiers couldn’t ask for a better-qualified chief financial officer.

The consolation for Allen County residents is that Klutz’s chief deputy, Nick Jordan, will replace her until a Republican caucus is called to elect the new county auditor. Selecting Jordan, a CPA who has worked under Klutz’s principled example, would temper the disappointment of losing a talented public servant to state government.