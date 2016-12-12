Paving a long-term funding path

After years of kicking the can down the road – a pothole-filled road, at that – could Indiana finally be ready to find a long-term solution for the state’s infrastructure funding?

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma has said he expected lawmakers to debate a long-term road funding plan during next year’s work on a new state budget.

For years, lawmakers have searched in vain for a long-term answer, considering ideas but reluctant to do anything that included any sort of tax increase.

A legislative study committee tasked with determining how the state should meet its infrastructure needs in the future discovered this truth: The resources available for state and local road and bridge construction and maintenance have failed to keep up with inflation, making the buying power of current revenue about7 percent less than what the state spent in 2001.

Last month, both he and Indiana Senate President David Long suggested that adjusting state taxes should be considered for sustainable road funding.

All of this is good to hear. But it’s important that state leaders go beyond talk and short-term fixes. It’s past time for serious investments in the Crossroads of America.

– South Bend Tribune