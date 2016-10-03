Promising numbers

One of the most amazing and encouraging transformations in American society has been the plummeting teen pregnancy rate.

To appreciate how remarkable it’s been, you’ll have to put up with a lot of numbers – but most of the numbers tell positive stories.

In 1991, there were 61.8 births for every 1,000 teen girls nationwide. By last year, that had dropped to 22.3 births per 1,000 girls 15-19 years old.

The drop has been steepest for African-American and Hispanic girls. Their rates are still higher than those for whites, but the difference has narrowed dramatically.

The benefits of slowing the teen birth rate are many. The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy says the benefits include significantly affecting “poverty (especially child poverty), child abuse and neglect, father-absence, low birth weight, school failure, and poor preparation for the workforce.”

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, the reason for the drop may not be because girls are having less sex.

Reports Vox.com: “What changed was how teenage girls used contraceptives. The share of sexually active teens who used at least one type of birth control the last time they had sex rose from 78 percent in 2007 to 86 percent in 2012.” And, Vox reported, more girls used more reliable types of birth control, such as “pills, IUDs or implants” instead of condoms.

More recent data that indicate girls have become less sexually active in the years since 2012 show the steep decline in teen births may continue, Vox reported.

Indiana’s teen birth rate has dropped sharply, as well, but as on so many health indicators, Indiana’s rate was still above the national average. In 2014, when the national rate had fallen to 24.2, Indiana’s rate was 28 per 1,000 teen girls, according to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy’s figures.

That’s still a 54 percent drop from 1991, but the national decline was 64 percent.

That may help to explain why United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings show that among the states, Indiana was 15th from the bottom in child poverty, eighth from the bottom in immunizations for children and 14th from the bottom in infant mortality last year.