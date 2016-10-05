Refugee reversal

The battle over whether Indiana may attempt to block federally screened Syrian refugees from resettling here appears to have ended Monday.

First, there was an opinion from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding a lower court’s ruling forbidding Gov. Mike Pence from blocking payments to a company the state has contracted with to help refugees resettle.

Writing for the three-judge panel, which ruled unanimously, Judge Richard Posner said the state could have decided to opt out of the federal program that allows Indiana to pay a private company to aid refugees.

But in the wake of the Paris attacks last fall, Pence decided to cut off those funds only for refugees coming from Syria, who he said might include undercover Islamic State terrorists.

But there was no evidence for this “nightmare speculation,” Posner wrote.

“Targeting Syrian refugees is discrimination on the basis of nationality,” Posner said, noting that such discrimination is specifically prohibited by the rules of the federal aid program Indiana had agreed to.

Another blow to Pence’s effort to make it difficult for refugees from Syria’s civil war to come to Indiana came Monday evening. At the second gubernatorial debate in Indianapolis, Libertarian Rex Bell and Democrat John Gregg both said they opposed Pence’s efforts.

Gregg, a Methodist, asked whether someone in government might want to discriminate against those of his faith, or against Catholics.

“It’s wrong to ban people based on their ethnicity, their race, their religion and their national origin,” Gregg declared.

Republican Eric Holcomb was noncommittal during the debate. But Holcomb, who became lieutenant governor several months after Pence’s decision to attempt to bar refugees, broke with his boss on the issue in a post-debate news conference.

“I would continue to allow the refugees to come in here and find safe haven,” Holcomb said.

So Judge Posner, the nationally respected legal scholar who also wrote the 2014 opinion striking down Indiana’s ban on gay marriages, has once again turned his sharp legal tongue against a discriminatory Indiana policy.

Again under Pence, Indiana has gotten into the national spotlight by coming down on the wrong side on matters of discrimination. But now there’s reason to hope that whoever wins this fall’s gubernatorial election will bring a wiser and more humane approach to such issues.