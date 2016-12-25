Sage words from trying times

There’s no denying the challenge this past year presented. An angry and unsettling presidential campaign aside, 2016 seemed to hold more than its share of misery and heartache: A senseless shooting spree in Orlando killed 49 and injured 50 others. Five police officers were ambushed and shot during a peaceful protest in Dallas. Hurricane Matthew left 45 dead, mostly from the record-breaking floods it left in its wake. Just this month, 36 people died in a fire at a music event in a converted warehouse in Oakland, California.

A senseless water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Acts of terror across the world. Devastating floods, earthquakes, drought.

Too much death; too much suffering.

But this Christmas certainly isn’t the first observed in the midst of a trying year. In the hope and promise of this holy season, we share editorial comments published in The Journal Gazette during other challenging periods, along with wishes for more peaceful, happier days ahead.

Dec, 25, 1941 – The Japanese attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor and the nation’s entry into World War II was foremost on our editors’ minds 75 years ago today.

Was there ever another year when Christmas was more replete with meaning than this present year of 1941?

Was there ever a time when the message personified by Christ’s coming contained greater significance for humankind?

Horrible as this war is and preventable as it was IF Hitler had been stopped at the outset, Americans will make no mistake concluding that it might have been worse. Think what would have happened to millions of our people if our friends, both to the east of us and to the west, had been allowed to go down one at a time.

Think of the rivers of American blood that would have flowed if we had been left alone without a single powerful friend in the totalitarian world. Think of the havoc Hitler would have spread in our great cities and industrialized areas if he had been permitted to wait until 1945 or 1950 – when bombers certainly will have greater range and capacity than they do today – before launching his all-out attack on the United States.

As matters stand, the war is going to be hard and we should count on its being long. There is no room forunderestimating the current situation’s gravity.

But the war might have been worse. No question of that. We have a great deal for which to be grateful.

Dec. 25, 1945 – World War II had come to an end, but at tremendous cost. Indiana alone buried more than 8,100 sons and daughters.

Today America is celebrating its first peacetime Christmas in five years. Since peace and good will are so essential to the proper observance of the birthday of the Prince of Peace few of us have felt like saying “A Merry Christmas” since 1940 – or, for that matter, since the great war began in Europe. Now we can say it and mean it.

It is good to have so many of the young men and women who have been serving their country back at their homes on this occasion. There are regrets that they could not all be returned. And we do not forget those who will never return. But when we compare conditions now with what they were one short year ago, we have reason to rejoice.

Then the famous Battle of the Bulge was being fought and no one could tell what the final outcome might be. There was a very definite possibility that the war in Europe would be lengthened greatly and only the most optimistic expected a victory over Japan within the year.

Now the guns are silent and the smoke has cleared away. While many vexatious problems remain to be solved none of them seems insurmountable. Certainly they will not be if we apply the spirit of Christmas to their solution.

Dec. 25, 1968 – The U.S. was in the grips of the Vietnam War, with North Korea capturing the USS Pueblo and the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong launching the Tet Offensive; Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy both died at the hands of assassins.

This has not been a very happy year in the United States and now the spirit of Christmas lifts our nation’s people into the mood for a happy ending of 1968.

The day gives them hope that the coming year will be a better one.

The birthday of Christ has always been associated with peace on earth and good will among men. We need that spirit today.

The physical progress of thehuman race has come far. But peace and good will are essential to help convert the world into a better place to live. A truly happy America and a truly peaceful world will never come into being unless they come in the hearts of the people.

There have been many dark years upon our earth since the blessed event in the manger at Bethlehem nearly 20 centuries ago. But the spirit of His message has taken even deeper hold of the hearts of more men and women.

We have an abiding faith that the truths which He proclaimed will grow until men will learn the art of war no more, but will live by the sane and beautiful ideal of brotherhood.

Dec. 25, 2001 – The horrific images the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 were still raw; U.S. and British troops in October had launched a bombing campaign on the Taliban government and al-Qaida terror camps in Afghanistan.

Nothing strains the spirit of the holidays more than wartime.

The themes of “Peace on earth’’ and “Good will toward men’’ sound like cruel hoaxes when contrasted with the videotape of Osama bin Laden reveling in mass murder.

The holidays this year represent a profound test between traditional thoughts of forgiveness, hope and harmony and a yearning for justice, regardless of how raw it may be.

“It’s one thing to expect someone to die,’’ Nancy Gibbs, a Time magazine writer declared. “It’s another to look forward to that day, not secretly, quietly, but openly, eagerly, a morbid jubilee.’’

The great danger is in becoming the very thing we profess to despise. Focusing on what is true, beautiful and joyous in the aftermath of organized atrocities requires an act of faith that was reserved only for those who had survived war and genocide in foreign lands before Sept. 11. Now we all have a better understanding of what it takes to face hatred and destruction without giving into despair.

Dec. 25, 2008 – A devastating ice storm struck northeast Indiana overnight on Dec. 18, pulling down trees, limbs and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of households without power in freezing temperatures. Utility crews from across the nation descended on the area to assist, but the holiday was difficult for many.

With too many people entering their seventh day without electricity in the wake of a once-in-a-lifetime ice storm, with the specter of a bleak and uncertain economy facing the nation, we need a little Christmas. Right this very minute, as the song goes.

For tens of thousands of Fort Wayne residents, holiday preparations came to an abrupt halt last weekend by widespread power outages. Those without power much of Friday might have thought they suffered – but turned out to be some of the lucky ones, because their power was restored before the first night and prior to the subzero temperatures. Others may have had to put the bulk of the celebration on hold as they cope day to day without electricity.

Amid such adversity, city residents might take some comfort knowing that in some ways, every day is Christmas in Fort Wayne. If Christmas is love and joy and kindness and giving, the city is rich with the season daily.