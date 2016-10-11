Saving grace

Thursday, the Washington Post became the latest large newspaper to report on wrongfully convicted Keith Cooper’s Kafkaesque ordeal.

After years of silence on the issue, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s office told Cooper’s lawyer last month that he would have to exhaust his options through the court before the governor would consider a pardon.

Because he’s running for vice president, Pence has had a lot on his mind lately. But it’s still not too late for him to erase the wrongful conviction that forced Cooper to spend almost a decade in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Cooper, now 49, told the Post he is angry, calling Pence’s belated answer to his request “a slap in the face.” Cooper said the conviction has kept him from getting a better job.

“I’ve worked the same job for 10 years,” Cooper, a forklift operator in Chicago, told the Post. “I still make just a little above minimum wage. I barely make enough money to feed my family.”

Arrested for a purse-snatching in 1997, Cooper was acquitted in a jury trial. But while he was in jail, he was accused and convicted of a robbery-shooting.

The evidence against him and a codefendant later collapsed. Witnesses recanted, saying they had been coerced into naming Cooper, and DNA evidence that was wrongfully said to link him to the crime actually pointed to another man.

Anxious to reunite with his wife and children, who had been living in a shelter, Cooper took a deal from authorities that allowed him to leave prison immediately rather than wait an estimated two years for a new trial. He went free in 2006, but his felony conviction remained on his record.

Cooper has been seeking to clear his name. The Indiana Parole Board reportedly sent Pence a unanimous recommendation that Cooper be pardoned. The former prosecutor who sent Cooper to jail sent a letter to Pence with the same request.

Last month, Pence’s office made a move that may ensure the governor, who is in the final months of his term, will never have to decide whether to have the state make amends for a gross miscarriage of justice.

A letter from Pence’s general counsel advised Cooper’s attorney he would have to ask for a new trial in order to erase his felony conviction.

“As you know,” Mark Ahearn wrote in his letter to Chicago attorney Elliot Slosar, “in a standard pardon request, the requester acknowledges the court made the correct decision in convicting him or her, and a pardon is granted or denied based on the nature of the crime and various factors since the requester completed his or her sentence.”

But, Ahearn noted, because Cooper is claiming innocence, not guilt, the governor would have to weigh whether the courts were wrong. “A pardon based on innocence requires a governor to substitute his judgment for that of the judicial branch,” Ahearn wrote.

In other words, a person who admits guilt could be forgiven more easily than an innocent one. So a wronged man now must jump through more hoops in the legal system to reclaim his good name.

“I want a better answer than the answer he gave me in that letter,” Cooper told the Post.

Pence’s callous dismissal of Cooper seems in stark contrast to the candidate’s defense Monday of running mate Donald Trump’s infamous “locker-room” talk.

“I believe in grace,” Pence said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “I’ve received it. I believe in it. I believe in forgiveness, and we are called to forgive as we have been forgiven.”

How about a little grace for an innocent man, governor?