Shrinking population

State of obesity The adult obesity rate/rank among states Indiana..................................31.3 percent/15th Illinois...................................30.8 percent/18th Kentucky................................34.6 percent/5th Michigan..............................31.2 percent/16th Ohio.......................................29.8 percent/26th

The latest adult obesity rates present the classic good news/bad news story: Rates have begun to level off after trending upward for years, but they remain distressingly high. Nearly a third of all adults in Indiana are obese, placing themselves at higher risk for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and other chronic diseases.

Still, the positive news is worth noting. “The State of Obesity” is a project of the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to raise awareness of the obesity epidemic and to promising practices for reversing it. For 2015, the report finds just two states with higher adult obesity rates and four states – including Ohio – with declining rates.

The obesity rate in Indiana ticked slightly lower in 2015. The half-percentage point dip isn’t as impressive as Ohio’s 2.8 percent decline, but it’s still moving in the right direction and there are clues it could be the start of a positive trend.

Marty Pastura, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, just marked his 20th anniversary on the job. He sees growing awareness of personal health in membership numbers at the YMCA’s Allen, Wells and Whitley county facilities.

“When I got here, there were 9,000 members; today it’s 57,000 members,” Pastura said. “People understand wellness is a very important component of their everyday life. More and more people are really paying attention to how they feel. I don’t have any fast, hard evidence beyond our membership numbers, but the YMCAs and other places seem to be very busy. ... I see us really going in the right direction.”

The YMCA has six facilities in the three-county area, with a seventh – the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA – under construction south of St. Joe Center Road and west of Maplecrest Road. It is expected to open next summer.

The new northeast location will mean a YMCA is in proximity for 90 percent of Allen County residents. Pastura notes that memberships are also financially accessible.

“No one is turned away for inability to pay,” he said. “Money should not be a barrier to wellness. If you think you can’t afford the Y, we try to provide a scholarship to everybody who can’t afford it.”

YMCAs here and elsewhere are focusing not just on fitness, but on chronic disease prevention. The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is based on the Centers for Disease Control’s National Diabetes Prevention Program, which is designed to help people at high risk reduce their chances of developing Type 2 diabetes. Livestrong is a program for cancer survivors.

Growing participation in the YMCA’s programs and services is just one indicator of increasing interest in wellness, and it is only one of many organizations hoping to tackle obesity and promote wellness. The region’s network of trails is growing and the number of trail-users is growing exponentially. Fort4Fitness will draw thousands of participants for its ninth annual festival Oct. 1.

Indiana now can look to Ohio and other states with falling obesity rates for ways to build on its success. Encouraging healthier eating and making healthy foods available in low-income communities is one approach; continuing the push for nutritious food at schools is another.

The pounds are likely to disappear more slowly than they appeared, but the result is worth the effort.