The meaning of 'fascism'

Some words must only be used sparingly, and precisely, especially in a contentious political year.

“Fascism” is one of them – a very powerful word, said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at IPFW.

Last Monday night, in a conversation moderated by Downs, historian Ann Livschiz and political scientist James Toole explored the origins and meaning of fascism and argued over how relevant the term is in today’s world.

Livschiz and Toole agreed that nothing resembling Benito Mussolini’s Italy or Adolf Hitler’s Germany is looming. But they also noted some parallels between nationalist movements in the U.S. and Europe and the rise of fascism in the 1930s.

“The fascist movement actually starts in Italy, in the aftermath of World War I,” said Livschiz, an associate professor at IPFW who is teaching a course on the Holocaust this semester. The movement was fueled by resentment. “There was a sense that the once-great Italian nation had been wronged.”

Of all major ideologies, said Toole, also an assistant professor at IPFW, “fascism is the one most driven by emotion rather than rationality.” Among the philosophy’s components, the panelists agreed, are a militant nationalism, coupled with a sense of victimization, the scapegoating of certain ethnic groups, a propensity to violence, and a willingness to abandon democracy.

“Both Mussolini and Hitler came to power through legal means,” Livschiz said. “They both were able to effectively use existing democratic institutions to come to power. Once in power, they then systematically dismantled those systems.”

After Italy’s fascist philosophy was adopted by Hitler’s Nazi Germany, Livschiz said, it ultimately became an umbrella term to encompass any right-wing, anti-socialist dictatorship. After Germany and Italy were defeated in World War II, fascism became known as “a losing ideology ... even those people who were sympathetic to the ideas associated with fascism preferred to use other terminology, because that word had such negative connotations, at least until fairly recently.”

The panelists disagreed on how worried we should be about the possibility fascism will make a comeback, though neither sees the danger as immediate. Toole noted that Donald Trump is in many ways the opposite of an ideologue, though his apparent lack of a strong philosophy is a concern for Livschiz.

In a broader sense, Livschiz is deeply worried.

“I do see a lot of disturbing signs,” she said, including the use of Nazi imagery and terminology by some in Europe and even in the United States.

“Words matter,” Livschiz said. “Words have meaning. There comes a point where the violent rhetoric turns into violence.”

“We look in Europe and the United States and see something of a crisis,” Toole said. “We see a lot of people angry about immigration, job loss, trade agreements and a fear that traditional ways of living are being undermined by outside influences.”

But Toole contends Western societies have many more protections against fascism in place today. One is simply the acceptance of the concept of human liberty.

“Before 1945,” he said, “there were very few international organizations, almost no treaties protecting human rights.” Now, such organizations and treaties are ingrained globally.

“Since 1990, we’ve seen a tremendous expansion of democracy around the world, to the point where well more than half of the countries of the word are democratic,” Toole said. In the U.S., there is our tradition of civil and political liberties and the system of checks and balances in national and state governments.

“For all sorts of reasons, it seems almost inconceivable that we could ever get very far down that road.”