The next step

On the Web Assistance for employees at United Technologies Electronic Controls in Huntington is available at www.neinworks.org/utec-services

The plight of U.S. workers affected by Carrier Corp.’s decision to relocate to Monterrey, Mexico, hasn’t gone unnoticed – even earning a mention at Monday night’s presidential debate.

“We have to stop our companies from leaving the United States and with it firing all their people. All you have to do is look at Carrier air conditioning in Indianapolis,” said GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. “They let go 1,400 people. They’re going to Mexico. So many hundreds and hundreds of companies are doing this. We cannot let it happen.”

Trump didn’t explain how he would keep it from happening, of course. Fortunately, Indiana officials have some ideas for helping the displaced workers at Carrier and at Huntington’s United Technologies Electronic Controls, a Carrier division, where an additional 700 positions will be eliminated next year with the company’s relocation. Northeast Indiana Works, the state’s regional workforce development agency, just unveiled a new website tailored specifically to UTEC workers. The agency’s quick and proactive response to the impending job losses should make the transition easier for employees and the community.

The new website is designed to offer information on education, training and social services providers. UTEC employees who lose their jobs as a result of the company’s relocation are eligible for separation benefits, including continued access to the company’s Employee Scholar Program, which will pay employees’ college tuition, fees and books for up to four years after separation. The company also will reimburse technical training costs for employees who prefer a vocational technical certification program.

UTEC workers also are eligible to receive services under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program, established in 1974 to provide aid to workers who lose their jobs or whose hours of work and wages are reduced as a result of foreign trade.

The site includes information on the new Huntington County Community Learning Center, which is expected to play an important role in serving UTEC workers. The Learning Center, which opened this month, includes offices for Ivy Tech Community College Northeast and WorkOne Northeast, and is designed to serve adult learners in job-training programs and skills improvement courses. Contact information for UTEC workers interested in programs at area colleges and universities also is available there.

Carrier’s relocation is a discouraging blow in a slowly improving economy, and efforts to convince the company to reverse course have proven fruitless. But state officials have stepped up in impressive fashion to help displaced workers make a smooth transition to another field.