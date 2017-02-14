Transformational

The 91-year-old GE Club Recreational Building on Swinney Avenue has long been shuttered and vacant. The last GE workers left the century-old General Electric complex two years ago, and even the iconic blue GE sign that beamed over the north end of Broadway was taken down last March.

But the GE Club was briefly open again Monday, a fitting site for an historic announcement: GE has reached terms with a developer that has a stunning, $284-million plan for the 31-acre campus.

Suddenly, a haze of vague pronouncements and rumors of behind-the-scenes negotiations is turning into one of the biggest development projects in Fort Wayne history.

“Things of this magnitude take time,” Greater Fort Wayne CEO Eric Doden said as he briefed journalists Friday about the impending announcement.

In spring 2015, City Councilman Geoff Paddock began hosting a series of low-key public discussions about the site’s future. Those meetings spawned a citizens’ group called the General Electric Campus Coalition and led to formal community brainstorming sessions sponsored by GFW and IPFW, even a “This Place Matters” rally at the site last June. Meanwhile, Greater Fort Wayne and the city were working behind the scenes to persuade GE to let go of its empty campus.

GE, it turned out, was impressed by the citizen interest and by northeast Indiana’s selection for Regional Cities funding. By last fall, the company was in serious negotiations with Cross Street Partners of Baltimore.

Now, Cross Street is close to an agreement to develop the entire campus, repurposing at least some of the existing buildings for residential, commercial, retail and educational use. Joshua Parker, Cross Street’s point person, told The Journal Gazette’s Sherry Slater that his firm and its partners, Biggs Property Management of Decatur and Greenstreet Limited of Indianapolis, plan more community conversations as they make more specific usage plans.

Doden believes the development eventually will look much like the million-square-foot American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina. When he first saw the redeveloped tobacco factory district with its mix of businesses and residences, “I said, ‘That’s GE,’ ” Doden said. “It’s very powerful because it brings a lot of people together and has a lot of energy.”

Questions about how the project will be financed and how it will affect other strands of downtown development were flowing even before Monday’s announcement.

Though a sizable portion of the financial plan involves private investment and federal tax incentives, developers may seek Regional Cities and Legacy dollars as well as other local funding. Greater Fort Wayne says it’s certain the project won’t require tax increases or detract from riverfront or other downtown projects. The plan, though, may lead to creation of a tax-increment finance district, which would capture new tax revenue for development.

City Council and other agencies, not to mention skeptical citizens, will expect far more specifics about the plans and the dollars in the months ahead.

But Monday’s announcement validates the efforts of citizens and planners who saw a future in decaying old buildings, and at least offers hope that a once-vital part of the city will be reborn.

Charlotte Weybright, a West Central resident who has been part of the General Electric Campus Coalition from the beginning, said she and other members of the group are very excited about the mixed-use plan, particularly because the developers seem intent on reusing many of the original buildings.

“I was always hopeful,” said Weybright, who started and maintains the coalition’s website. “But we always knew it was going to be a long battle. We seem to as a society always want to tear down old buildings and structures.

“I think you need mixed use, anymore,” she said. “Residential, commercial – who knows? There may be a farmer’s market. I’ve heard it called a city within a city, which I think would be really cool.

“If they put in a grocery store,” Weybright said, “I’ll never have to leave the area.”

Doden, Paddock, Weybright and many others dared to dream of a new day for the old GE campus. Even if part of you wonders how the community’s agenda can possibly hold another effort this big, today it’s perfectly fine to share some of their excitement.