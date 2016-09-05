Tribute to Labor



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Moving furniture for Catalyst Marketing Design, Brad Bright, with Hoover the Mover, lowers a filing cabinet as Levi Myles holds it steady Wednesday afternoon.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Butch Smith operates Butch's Exhaust on Oxford Street where he repairs automotive exhaust systems, makes other minor repairs and even fills up bicycle tires with air for riders who stop by his shop with a flat tire. Smith said he's worked at several places, including exhaust shops in Fort Wayne and New Orleans as well as numerous years at International Harvester, but he decided a number of years ago that it was time for him to open his own shop and be his own boss.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Sabrina Shimkus, an employee of the City Street Department, drives an asphalt roller as she and the asphalt crew work Wednesday to repave Hillegas Road north of Coliseum Blvd.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Johnny Nguyen, owner of the Hoa Hung Oriental Grocery on Calhoun Street, carries a basket of bamboo plants at the store on Wednesday. Nguyen says he drives to Chicago once a week to purchace perishable goods, such as fruits and vegetables, to bring back and sell in his store.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Ben Leonard, an employee with FedEx for five years, picks up a package from the E. Ross Adair Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Behind the Scenes at the Children's Zoo. Before zoo visitors can climb on board Liz Diedrichs and Connor Hogeston perform a daily safety and maintenance check on the Sky Safari ride. w/video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Salute to Blue Collars: City water maintanence workers pause for a portrait after replacing a broken water line valve on Kirkland Avenue. From left: Andy Bauer (5 months with the department); John Bloom, 33 years; Jeff Mullins, 27 years, Phil Durnell, 6 years; Pat Bendele, 18 years.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Kenyatta Powell hair stylist and owner of Serenity Salon, right, and hair stylist Kia Smith, left, work on box braids for client Hope Jones. Powell works six days a week.





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Mike Carter, right, and Zach Miller, left, with Hoover the Mover, transport a couch into the new location for Catalyst Marketing Design on Wayne Street Wednesday afternoon.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Johnny Pedraza is an employee of the City Street Department and works Wednesday with the asphalt crew, repaving Hillegas Road north of Coliseum Blvd. The crew, which generally drinks all the water in a five-gallon cooler each day, has dealt with one of the hottest months of July on record, and the asphalt which comes out of the spreader at over 300 degrees adds to the heat index.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Ashley Fletcher, Fort Wayne Street Department, works at removing concrete on St Joe Center Rd.