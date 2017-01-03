Troubling lapse

Alina BigJohny was senior class president and salutatorian at Wayne High School in 2007. She graduated with honors from Manchester College in 2011 and was set to begin a teaching job at a Muncie middle school. On Aug. 13 of that year, she was waiting to see a favorite band at the Indiana State Fair when a thunderstorm rolled in. High winds dislodged the stage rigging, throwing the roof onto fans waiting for the concert to begin. BigJohny and six others died; nearly 100 people were injured.

The deaths of BigJohny and the others represented a tremendous loss for the state. They also presented important lessons. Investigations after the stage collapse revealed serious omissions in requirements for equipment at outdoor events. State officials wisely drafted emergency rules to ensure such a disaster was not repeated.

Incredibly, those emergency rules expired a year ago. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has begun the permanent rule-making process, but it could take as long as two years.

Craig Von Deylen, a member of the State Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission, told the Indianapolis Business Journal he was disappointed that Gov. Mike Pence’s administration “let the rule lapse.” The commission could have noted the impending expiration of the emergency rules and ensured permanent rules were in place, had it been provided with adequate staff for the task.

“People died in an incident in the state prior to that rule,” Von Deylen told IBJ. “It cost the state a considerable amount of money in both legal fees and settlements.”

He said the building safety commission is behind on its work because key legal and administrative staff positions responsible for reviewing and updating the codes have been eliminated.

Those positions were eliminated under an administration that proudly noted it closed out the 2015 fiscal year with a $210 million surplus and $2.14 billion in reserves.

“I was extremely surprised and disheartened to learn that the administration allowed these safety rules to lapse without bringing it to the attention of the General Assembly,” Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane said in a news release. “The outdoor stage safety rules were a bipartisan effort to ensure tragedies like the 2011 Indiana State Fair collapse will not happen again.”

The Anderson Democrat said he will file legislation to extend the temporary rules, which already had been extended once by lawmakers.

“In the interest of public safety, I now urge Gov. (Mike) Pence and Gov.-elect (Eric) Holcomb to act swiftly and provide the staffing and resources necessary to make the rules permanent as soon as possible,” Lanane said.

The rules continue to be used as guidelines, according to a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security.

But guidelines are not a sufficient substitute. Witt Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based public safety management firm, concluded after an investigation of the 2011 tragedy “the state of Indiana should adopt and implement stringent regulation of the type of structure that collapsed during the state fair.”

More than five years after Alina BigJohny and six others died at the Indiana State Fair, there’s no excuse for the state not to have stringent regulations regarding outdoor stage equipment permanently on the books.