War of the words

Dial it down, everybody.

Amid the torrent of insults and invective since last month’s elec-tion, the inter-media spat between Donald Trump and Indianapolis union leader Chuck Jones has been among the most unsettling.

Maybe it’s because it generated this headline in the Washington Post:

“He ‘lied his a– off’: Carrier union leader on Trump’s big deal”

Maybe it’s because that comment led to this Twitter attack on the union leader by the president-elect:

“Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!”

But perhaps the worst aspect of this Tweet-a-tete is that it sprang from a development that could have been viewed by people across the political/cultural spectrum as positive: Carrier’s announcement that many of the jobs it was going to move to Mexico would in fact stay in Indianapolis.

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence rightly took credit for that decision, originally described as preserving 1,000 jobs.

Jones, whose union representsworkers at Carrier as well as at the United Technologies Electronic Controls plant in Huntington, applauded the move, as well. But Jones also questioned whether anything would be done to save the nearly 700 jobs scheduled to be moved to Monterrey, Mexico, from the Huntington plant, which is owned by Carrier’s parent company.

And when Trump appeared in Indianapolis to brag that he and Pence had actually saved 1,100 jobs, Jones pointed out that the president-elect was wrong. In fact, the deal Trump and Pence had cut with Carrier would save about 800 jobs. About 550 jobs at the Indianapolis plant are still scheduled to be “offshored,” along with the 700 that will leave Huntington.

Jones later said he was inundated with phone calls, many nasty or threatening, even before the president-elect’s ensuing Twitter blasts.

One could argue that all of this is just healthy debate. Though there seemed to have been no need to inflate the numbers, Trump was right to celebrate that Indiana jobs were saved. Jones was right to try to keep the fact that even more jobs still are leaving on the nation’s radar screen.

But why would the head of the union that represents workers whose jobs were saved describe the president’s somewhat skewed numbers with a coarse phrase? And why would the man who will soon become the leader of the free world respond with a personal attack broadcast to millions of his followers?

Such bitterness and combativeness have been the norm these past few months, taking us all needlessly down a dark path. Mr. Jones and Mr. Trump need to take some chill pills. Maybe all of us do.